trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Jailed leader of Greek far-right party faces election ban

by DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press - 02/03/23 5:59 AM ET
by DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press - 02/03/23 5:59 AM ET
FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, lawmaker of the extreme far-right Golden Dawn party Ilias Kasidiaris, center, is escorted by anti-terror police to a court for a preliminary hearing into charges of participating in a criminal organization in Athens. Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by the jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross party support. Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years ago. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross-party support.

Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years ago. He is currently serving a sentence of 13 years and six months in prison for membership in a criminal organization as a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a political party of neo-Nazi origins linked to multiple violent street attacks.

Parliament on Friday published a proposed legal amendment that would disqualify Kasidiaris’ party from election participation on the grounds that its leader has been convicted of serious offences and that the party wouldn’t “serve the free functioning of (Greece’s) democratic constitution.”

Lawmakers are due to vote on the amendment on Tuesday.

Opposition parties are supportive of the ban, but the Greek Communist Party described the criteria in the amendment as being too broad and open to abuse for political purposes.

Golden Dawn was represented in parliament between 2012 and 2019 following four consecutive elections held during a major financial crisis.

In 2020, a court jailed Kasidiaris and other members of the party’s leadership for heading a criminal organization that waged a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents.

“Democracies have a moral obligation to guard against their enemies,” center-right Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told members of his Cabinet on Thursday.

“They cannot legitimize and certainly cannot fund organizations that openly work to undermine them.”

Before a general election expected in April, opinion polls suggest the Greek National Party would cross the 3% threshold of the national vote needed to gain parliamentary representation.

In a phone message from a prison in central Greece that was posted online, Kasidiaris called the legal amendment “undemocratic.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  4. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  9. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  13. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  14. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  17. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  18. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Load more

Video

See all Video