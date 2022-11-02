trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Maersk 3Q profit surges but shipper warns of ‘dark clouds’

by The Associated Press - 11/02/22 8:15 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/02/22 8:15 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest container shipping company Maersk on Wednesday reported substantially improved third-quarter profit and sales on the back of higher ocean freight rates and acquisitions but warned that there were “dark clouds on the horizon” in the business.

The Copenhagen-based company said profit before taxes stood at $9.5 billion in the July-September period in comparison to $5.9 billion a year earlier.

Revenue increased 37% to $22.8 billion, boosted by higher freight rates in the company’s main Ocean business unit and acquisitions completed in the Logistics unit.

Maersk said that “it is clear that freight rates have peaked and started to normalize during the quarter, driven by both decreasing demand and easing of supply chain congestion” and reiterated that earnings in its Ocean unit would come down “in the coming periods.”

The company’s chief executive, Søren Skou, gave a bleak outlook for the future.

“With the war in Ukraine, an energy crisis in Europe, high inflation, and a looming global recession there are plenty of dark clouds on the horizon,” Skou said in a statement. “This weighs on consumer purchasing power which in turn impacts global transportation and logistics demand.”

Demand for logistics services moderated across global supply chains in the third quarter, Maersk said, noting that “supply-side bottlenecks” continued to be a challenge, but “there are signs of easing as demand slows and COVID 19-related restrictions in China diminish.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  2. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  3. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  4. Fetterman has path to victory one ...
  5. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  6. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  7. GOP gains in deep-blue New York’s ...
  8. Biden to give speech on threats to ...
  9. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  10. North Korea fires 23 missiles, South ...
  11. Washington Commanders owner Dan ...
  12. Musk tells people upset about Twitter ...
  13. Judge restricts activities of group ...
  14. Coming: Totally predictable, utterly ...
  15. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  16. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  17. The seven people with most at stake ...
  18. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
Load more

Video

See all Video