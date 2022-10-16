trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

March against inflation turns up political heat in France

by The Associated Press - 10/16/22 8:36 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/16/22 8:36 AM ET
People gather for a protest against the rising cost of life and climate change in Paris, France, Sunday Oct. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)

PARIS (AP) — Protesters demanding wage increases, greater taxation of windfall profits and other steps to lessen the bite of rising inflation are marching Sunday in Paris, heeding the call of left-wing parties and trade unionists hoping to crank up pressure on the government of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The demonstration dovetails with wage strikes at fuel refineries and depots that have sparked chronic gasoline shortages, thumping motorists and putting Macron’s centrist government on the defensive.

Thousands of demonstrators are expected for what organizers termed a “march against the high cost of living and climate inaction,” seeking massive investment against the climate crisis.

Organizers are also demanding the freezing of prices for energy, essential goods and rents and pushing against proposed pension reforms.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. ‘Saturday Night Live’ targets ...
  2. Five takeaways from the ...
  3. Mail-in voting changes could play a ...
  4. Biden calls recent Jan. 6 video and ...
  5. Oz, Pennsylvania become linchpin to ...
  6. Tulsi Gabbard: A voice of reason
  7. Biden calls abandoned UK tax cut plan ...
  8. Mexico warns Venezuelan migrant ...
  9. GOP election deniers spark alarm ...
  10. Ongoing US support to Ukraine could ...
  11. Here are the states with the best and ...
  12. I advocated full legalization; I was ...
  13. Paul Ryan: Trump’s ...
  14. Trump skirts testimony question in ...
  15. Ron Johnson booed after curious ...
  16. Georgia’s Walker-Warnock ...
  17. Here are 10 critical House races to ...
  18. The immigration crisis isn’t what ...
Load more

Video

See all Video