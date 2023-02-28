trending:

Mexican president says Tesla to build plant in Mexico

by The Associated Press - 02/28/23 9:29 AM ET
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that electric car company Tesla has committed to building a plant in the city of Monterrey, an industrial hub in northern Mexico.

López Obrador said the promise came in a phone call he had Monday with Tesla head Elon Musk.

López Obrador had previously ruled out the northern state of Nuevo Leon as a site for the plant because the region has suffered severe water shortages.

But he said Musk’s company had offered “a series of commitments to address the problem.”

