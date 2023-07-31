trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Michigan court affirms critical benefits for thousands badly hurt in car wrecks

by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 07/31/23 1:31 PM ET
by ED WHITE, Associated Press - 07/31/23 1:31 PM ET
FILE - Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE – Health aide Angela Martin helps former Detroit Red Wings star Vladimir Konstantinov into his wheelchair on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in West Bloomfield, Mich. Konstantinov suffered a severe brain stem injury from an accident in a limousine with an impaired driver after a Stanley Cup celebration nearly 25 years ago. He was in danger of losing his 24/7 care he has had for two-plus decades, but major changes in Michigan car insurance law do not apply to people who were severely injured before summer 2019, the state appeals court said Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. It is a victory for long-term victims of motor vehicle crashes and their care providers. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan residents who were catastrophically injured in car wrecks before the summer of 2019 can’t have insurance benefits reduced while they continue to get long-term care, the state Supreme Court said Monday in a decision that provides critical relief for thousands of people.

For decades, crash survivors were entitled to lifetime payment for “all reasonable charges” related to care and rehabilitation. But a new state law set a fee schedule and a cap on reimbursements. Suddenly, 18,000 people already receiving benefits were forced to scramble as some health providers dropped out.

But in a 5-2 opinion, the Supreme Court said a “vested contractual right” to ongoing benefits “cannot be stripped away or diminished,” especially when lawmakers failed to declare an intent to do so when they changed the law.

The decision was written by Justice Elizabeth Welch, a Democrat, and joined by other Democratic justices and Chief Justice Elizabeth Clement, a Republican.

In an effort to lower Michigan’s insurance rates, which were among the highest in the U.S., the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed to sweeping changes in 2019. Drivers can save money by choosing certain injury-coverage options.

The catastrophically injured include hockey star Vladimir Konstantinov, a former member of the Detroit Red Wings, who requires 24/7 care. He suffered severe brain damage in 1997 when a drunken limousine driver crashed the car he was traveling in, following the team’s championship.

Another person who has frequently talked publicly about the law’s drastic impact on his long-term care died Monday, according to CPAN, a coalition of medical organizations and consumer groups speaking for accident victims.

Brian Woodward suffered devastating spinal injuries in a 1980s crash but was able to get in-home care and even hold a job. When the law changed, and care rates were reduced, he said he lost caregivers and was shuttled from facility to facility.

“It resulted in the spiritual, emotional and physical decline of many people, including Brian,” said Tim Hoste, president of CPAN. “If you don’t have appropriate care, your condition will decline rapidly. That’s what happened.”

An industry trade group, the Insurance Alliance of Michigan, said the Supreme Court decision will open the door to overcharging for medical care. The lower reimbursement schedule, however, remains intact for injuries since the law was overhauled.

In a dissent, Justice David Viviano said the Supreme Court majority crafted an opinion based on “vague and disputed concepts” to provide cover for those who simply believe it would be unfair to reduce future benefits for the long-term injured.

“As a result, the efforts of the Legislature and the governor to reduce costs and make insurance more affordable for all the residents of our state will not come to fruition for many decades,” said Viviano, who was joined by fellow Republican Justice Brian Zahra.

“If courts cannot be trusted to faithfully interpret and apply the laws, especially those involving such significant and contested topics, then the democratic process is in peril,” Viviano said.

___

Follow Ed White at http://twitter.com/edwritez

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  3. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  4. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  5. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  6. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  7. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  8. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  9. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  10. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  11. Michael Cohen: Trump moves are ‘right out of “Mein Kampf”’
  12. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far right is ...
  13. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  14. Teamsters leader on tentative deal with UPS: ‘This is not just going to ...
  15. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  16. Georgia prosecutor: Sheriff ‘doing something smart’ by installing security ...
  17. US employers are stuck in a hiring catch-22
  18. Abortion advocates sue Alabama AG over prosecution threats for out-of-state ...
Load more