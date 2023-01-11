trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Mississippi governor bans TikTok from government devices

by MICHAEL GOLDBERG, Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:44 PM ET
by MICHAEL GOLDBERG, Associated Press - 01/11/23 7:44 PM ET
FILE – The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in a letter to department and agency heads. Reeves says he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — TikTok will be banned from all Mississippi-issued government devices and the state’s network, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday in a letter to department and agency heads.

The Republican said he issued the directive to safeguard sensitive information from the popular social media app, which is owned by private Chinese company ByteDance Ltd. The app’s ownership has raised fears that Beijing could use it to scoop up user data or push pro-China narratives or misinformation.

Reeves cited concerns over “extensive tracking of user data and the potential access and transfer of this data to the Chinese government.”

“It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying to steal U.S. intellectual property and Americans’ personal information,” Reeves said in a news release. “Mississippi isn’t going to sit around waiting for the Chinese Communist Party to steal our state government data.”

TikTok has said it prioritizes its community’s privacy and security and that it is working to address security concerns raised by the U.S.

Similar moves to prohibit TikTok on government devices have been made by top officials in about one-third of U.S. states, a large share of them Republicans. On Jan. 6, Wisconsin’s Democratic governor announced he plans to introduce a ban on the use of TikTok on state phones. Kansas’ Democratic governor has also issued a ban.

Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices over bipartisan concerns about security.

Reeves’ directive would compel state agencies to ensure no state employees download or use TikTok or other software applications developed by ByteDance on state-issued devices. He also directed the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services to block access to TikTok from the state network.

Mississippi state employees have been directed to remove, delete and uninstall all relevant applications from state-issued devices by Jan. 31.

___

Michael Goldberg is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/mikergoldberg.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sanders bans ‘Latinx’ on first day as Arkansas governor
  2. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  3. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  4. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  5. What we know about the Biden documents so far
  6. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  7. Politics or by-the-book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  8. McCarthy amplifies vow to keep Schiff, Swalwell off Intel Committee
  9. Russia releases US Navy veteran detained for nearly a year
  10. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  11. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  12. Paul Ryan: Trump is a ‘proven loser’
  13. Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in ...
  14. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  15. Trump discussed striking North Korea with nuclear weapon, blaming another ...
  16. Ukraine zeroes in on western tanks in bid to rout Russia
  17. Cancer deaths down 33 percent in 30 years
  18. MSNBC shifts Hallie Jackson daily anchoring duties to streaming as network ...
Load more

Video

See all Video