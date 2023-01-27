trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Musk, top Biden aides meet in Washington, talk electric cars

by DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press - 01/27/23 5:04 PM ET
by DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press - 01/27/23 5:04 PM ET
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk and a pair of top aides to President Joe Biden met in Washington on Friday to discuss the electric vehicle industry and the broader goal of electrification.

Musk and Biden did not meet, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The two haven’t had the smoothest of relationships, with Biden, a big supporter of labor unions, disappointed by Musk’s refusal to allow them into his factories.

White House aides Mitch Landrieu and John Podesta sat down with the Tesla chief — who also owns Twitter and SpaceX — at Tesla’s office in downtown Washington to discuss shared goals around electrification.

Their discussion touched on how infrastructure and climate legislation that Biden signed into law last year can help boost the production of electric vehicles and charging stations, and encourage more people to switch from gas-fueled to electric-powered vehicles and to choose more electric appliances, like heat pumps and stoves. Rebates and tax credits are available to encourage that shift.

Landrieu oversees federal spending on infrastructure, which included financial help for the electric vehicle industry. Podesta is the president’s point man on spending on Biden’s climate and clean energy initiatives.

Asked whether the meeting signaled a new phase in White House relations with Musk, Jean-Pierre said it “says a lot” about how Biden sees the importance of both pieces of legislation.

“I think it’s important that his team, senior members of his team, had a meeting with Elon Musk,” she said.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Goldman Sachs says 4 cities likely to see a 2008-style housing crash: report
  2. Trump heads to South Carolina amid growing headwinds in state
  3. SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
  4. Key Republicans oppose House GOP bill to abolish tax code
  5. US general predicts country will be at war with China in 2025
  6. Tyre Nichols arrest footage: What we know so far
  7. Republican Ken Buck opposes kicking Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs committee
  8. Lawmakers submit more than 140 amendments as House opens process for first time ...
  9. These are the worst US states to drive in, report says
  10. Student debt relief challengers make case to Supreme Court
  11. McCarthy might have a math problem in blocking Omar from panel
  12. Judge sentences Jan. 6 rioter who pepper sprayed Brian Sicknick to 80 months in ...
  13. 85-car pileup in Wisconsin leaves at least 21 injured
  14. WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for nuclear emergencies
  15. Cotton vows to block nominees until Congress sees documents seized at ...
  16. What recession? Inflation, GDP offer hope for ‘soft landing’
  17. Memphis authorities release graphic video of police beating Tyre Nichols during ...
  18. Tanks for Ukraine: Too little, too late is not good enough
Load more

Video

See all Video