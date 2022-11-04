trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

NLRB says Chipotle violated federal labor law in Maine

by The Associated Press - 11/04/22 3:06 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/04/22 3:06 PM ET

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Chipotle Mexican Grill violated federal labor law by closing a Maine restaurant where workers sought to unionize, the National Labor Relations Board said.

Employees at the Chipotle in Maine’s capital city of Augusta filed an NRLB petition in June asking to hold a union election, becoming the first of the Mexican food chain’s restaurants to file such a petition. The following month, Chipotle announced it was permanently closing that location.

Workers accused Chipotle of retaliating and sending a message to other stores that might try to unionize.

A complaint filed Thursday by the National Labor Relations Board seeks to force the company to reopen the restaurant, reinstate the workers and provide back pay.

Lisa Schalow, Chipotle’s chief corporate affairs officer, insisted the closing had nothing to do with union activity.

“We respect our employees’ rights to organize under the National Labor Relations Act and are committed to ensuring a fair, just, and humane work environment that provides opportunities to all,” she said in a statement.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  3. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  4. Barrett again denies emergency bid to ...
  5. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  6. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  7. Former NBA star Dwyane Wade blasts ...
  8. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  9. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  10. Five things to know about daylight ...
  11. Russian flag comes down in ...
  12. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  13. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
  14. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  15. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  16. MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
  17. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  18. Court ends Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ...
Load more

Video

See all Video