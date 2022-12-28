trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Nord Stream 2 pipeline firm gets 6-month stay of bankruptcy

by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 6:48 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/28/22 6:48 AM ET
FILE – Pipes at the landfall facilities of the ‘Nord Stream 2’ gas pipline are pictured in Lubmin, northern Germany, on Feb. 15, 2022. A Swiss court has granted a further six-month ‘stay of bankruptcy’ to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

BERLIN (AP) — A Swiss court has granted a six-month “stay of bankruptcy” to the operating company for the never-opened Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was built to bring Russian gas to Germany but put on ice shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

The company’s stay was extended from Jan. 10 through July 10 by a regional court in the Swiss canton (state) of Zug, according to a notice published Wednesday in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce.

Nord Stream 2 AG, a subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom, is based in Zug. Nord Stream 2’s court-appointed administrator, Transliq AG, sought the extension.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government halted the certification process for the pipeline on Feb. 22, after Russia recognized the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered sent troops into Ukraine two days later, and U.S. President Joe Biden President then directed his administration to impose sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 operating company.

The pipeline project had long drawn resistance from Ukraine and eastern European countries, as well as bipartisan opposition in the United States.

At the beginning of March, the operating company said it had dismissed all its employees in Zug, who numbered up to 110, according to local officials.

Russia once accounted for more than half of Germany’s natural gas supplies but started reducing deliveries in mid-June, citing alleged technical problems with the parallel Nord Stream 1 pipeline. It hasn’t delivered any gas to the country since the end of August.

Putin has periodically taunted the West by raising the prospect of sending gas through Nord Stream 2, a political nonstarter for the German government and others.

In September, undersea explosions damaged both Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2. The prosecutor leading Sweden’s preliminary investigation said last month that investigators found traces of explosives at the site where the pipelines were damaged in an act of “gross sabotage.”

Investigators have not given indications of whom they think might be responsible.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis administration launches investigation into holiday drag show
  2. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript reveals new low for Trump World
  3. US to impose new restrictions on travelers from China amid COVID outbreaks
  4. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  5. Biden doesn’t trust some Secret Service, doesn’t believe ‘details’ of ...
  6. Hutchinson: Marjorie Taylor Greene discussed QAnon with Trump, Meadows
  7. House sergeant-at-arms to Jan. 6 panel: Response ‘would have been ...
  8. Here’s what the Supreme Court’s decision on Title 42 means
  9. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  10. Buttigieg faces key test amid Southwest meltdown
  11. Rep. Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
  12. ADL chief blasts ‘offensive’ Whoopi Goldberg comments on Holocaust
  13. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  14. Greta Thunberg one-ups Andrew Tate on Twitter
  15. Eight outstanding questions surrounding George Santos
  16. America’s ‘neediest’ cities ranked, from poverty to adequate plumbing
  17. Nassau County DA announces probe into George Santos
  18. Whoopi Goldberg apologizes again for controversial Holocaust remarks
Load more

Video

See all Video