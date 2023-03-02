trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Nordstrom closing its Canadian stores, cutting 2,500 jobs

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 6:00 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 6:00 PM ET

TORONTO (AP) — Nordstrom Inc. announced Thursday it is closing all of its Canadian stores and cutting 2,500 jobs as it winds down operations in the country.

The Seattle-based retailer has six Nordstrom and seven Nordstrom Rack stores in Canada, which will be shuttered by late June.

Its e-commerce business will cease operations Thursday.

Nordstrom chief executive Erik Nordstrom said the company is exiting Canada because it does not see a realistic path to profitability for the business in the country.

The wind down is being done through an order obtained by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act.

Nordstrom first announced plans to expand to Canada in 2012 and opened its first store in Calgary at CF Chinook Centre in September 2014.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  2. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  3. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  4. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  5. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  6. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  7. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  8. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  9. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  10. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  11. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  12. Five things to know about the Murdaugh trial ahead of sentencing
  13. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  14. Democrats brush off Marianne Williamson’s 2024 primary challenge
  15. Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ...
  16. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  17. Why Thursday’s US-Russia diplomatic meeting was so important
  18. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
Load more

Video

See all Video