trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Norway central bank raises key rate to fight inflation

by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 5:25 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/15/22 5:25 AM ET

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank Thursday raised its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point, saying the move was “still needed to dampen inflation.”

Norges Bank said inflation — which reached 6.5% in November — has “risen rapidly” and “is markedly above target.” The hike, which brought its key policy rate to 2.75%, was a slower pace than the U.S. Federal Reserve took Wednesday.

The Swiss National Bank, Bank of England and European Central Bank followed with the same half-point increase Thursday in a busy week for central bank action.

Central banks worldwide are making borrowing more expensive to tackle inflation that surged as the global economy bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and then was hit by the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The banks are starting to moderate as inflation shows some signs of easing.

In Norway, which is not part of the European Union, the bank noted that although the economy is faring well, it is still slowing and higher inflation is reducing people’s purchasing power.

The policy rate will most likely be raised further in the first quarter of next year, Norges Bank said.

“The forecasts for the Norwegian economy are more uncertain than normal, but if the economy evolves as anticipated, the policy rate will be around 3% next year,” bank Governor Ida Wolden Bache said in a statement.

Thursday’s rate hike takes effect Friday.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden mocks Trump’s ‘major announcement’ of digital trading cards
  2. House Democrats introduce legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th ...
  3. Trump’s ‘major announcement’ tease is for release of digital card ...
  4. The big story on the market downturn: The wealth bubble is popping
  5. Fauci responds to DeSantis’s call for COVID-19 vaccine investigation  
  6. The question Republicans dare not ask: Will Trump drop out of the 2024 ...
  7. GOP tempers flare as McCarthy pans McConnell’s spending strategy
  8. National Archives releases thousands of JFK assassination records
  9. Seven scenarios for McCarthy’s Speakership vote — ranked least to most ...
  10. These 9 House Republicans broke from the party to vote for stopgap funding bill
  11. Senate sends $858 billion defense bill to Biden’s desk
  12. California commission cuts paybacks to rooftop solar customers
  13. McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump
  14. Senate rejects Manchin’s energy permitting amendment to defense bill
  15. Majority of states call on Supreme Court to review constitutionality of CFPB ...
  16. Twitter suspends Mastodon’s official account
  17. Are you a Verizon customer? Here’s how to get free Netflix premium for 1 year
  18. Federal judge prevents Biden from ending Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
Load more

Video

See all Video