trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Oil spill smears coast in Venezuelan tourist hotspot

by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 1:15 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/06/22 1:15 PM ET

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — An oil spill has polluted more than 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) of coastline at the city of Lechería, one of Venezuela’s top tourist destinations, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

Mayor Manuel Ferreira called it a “catastrophic scene.”

“The authorities in the area of oil production have not given us information, but the reality speaks for itself,” Ferreira lamented in a Twitter post. He ordered the beaches closed for at least 72 hours in the resorts of Los Canales, Lido and Cangrejo.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro and the state-owned PDVSA oil company have yet to announce what caused the spill, nor how much oil has been unleashed along the coast of the state of Anzoátegui.

The nearby refinery of Puerto La Cruz has the capacity to process 200,000 barrels of crude a day. And each day off the shores of Lechería, numerous tanker ships wait their turn to load crude and natural gas for Venezuelan and international markets.

Oil production has dropped sharply in recent years in Venezuela. Government critics blame inadequate maintenance and a lack of investment to improve the obsolete infrastructure, and say spills and failures have become more frequent as a result.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump digs deeper hole with Constitution comments
  2. Trump complicates GOP position as party of the Constitution
  3. Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
  4. McConnell: Trump would have hard time becoming president given Constitution ...
  5. Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ
  6. Fox’s Stuart Varney: Trump ‘losing iron grip’ on GOP
  7. Here’s who is on Time’s 2022 Person of the Year shortlist
  8. Lawmakers agree to repeal military vaccine mandate in defense bill over ...
  9. Trump special counsel subpoenas officials in three states for communications
  10. McConnell pans proposals to add marijuana, permitting provisions to defense ...
  11. Hertz to pay $168M in false arrest lawsuits
  12. Lingering Jan. 6 divisions on full display during ceremony honoring law ...
  13. Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution
  14. House panel directs Cawthorn to pay fine for improper crypto purchase
  15. Rail workers warn of exodus after Congress forces through deal
  16. Pelosi, Democrats seek string of victories in final days
  17. McConnell floats short-term spending bill amid ‘significant impasse’
  18. Five reasons why the Georgia Senate runoff matters
Load more

Video

See all Video