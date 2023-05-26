trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

by KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press - 05/26/23 11:37 AM ET
by KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press - 05/26/23 11:37 AM ET
OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT and creator of OpenAI gestures while speaking at University College London, as part of his world tour of speaking engagements in London, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT and creator of OpenAI gestures while speaking at University College London, as part of his world tour of speaking engagements in London, Wednesday, May 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

LONDON (AP) — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Friday downplayed worries that the ChatGPT maker could exit the European Union if it can’t comply with the bloc’s strict new artificial intelligence rules, coming after a top official rebuked him for comments raising such a possibility.

Altman is traveling through Europe as part of a world tour to meet with officials and promote his AI company, which has unleashed a frenzy around the globe.

At a stop this week in London, he said OpenAI might leave if the artificial intelligence rules that the EU is drawing up are too tough. That triggered a pointed reply on social media from European Commissioner Thierry Breton, accusing the company of blackmail.

Breton, who’s in charge of digital policy, linked to a Financial Times article quoting Altman saying that OpenAI “will try to comply, but if we can’t comply we will cease operating.”

Altman sought to calm the waters a day later, tweeting: “very productive week of conversations in europe about how to best regulate AI! we are excited to continue to operate here and of course have no plans to leave.”

The European Union is at the forefront of global efforts to draw up guardrails for artificial intelligence, with its AI Act in the final stages after years of work. The rapid rise of general purpose AI chatbots like ChatGPT caught EU officials off guard, and they scrambled to add provisions covering so-called generative AI systems, which can produce convincingly human-like conversational answers, essays, images and more in response to questions from users.

“There is no point in attempting blackmail — claiming that by crafting a clear framework, Europe is holding up the rollout of generative #AI,” Breton said in his tweet. He added that the EU aims to “assist companies in their preparation” for the AI Act.

Altman tweeted that his European tour includes Warsaw, Poland; Munich, Germany; Paris; Madrid; Lisbon, Portugal; and London. Brussels, headquarters of the EU, has not been mentioned.

He has met with world leaders including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also has been crisscrossing Europe this week to discuss AI with officials like Scholz, European commissioners including Breton, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and two EU lawmakers who spearheaded the Parliament’s work on the AI rules.

“Good to discuss the need for responsible regulation and transatlantic convergence on AI,” Pichai tweeted.

Google has released its own conversational chatbot, Bard, to compete with ChatGPT.

Other tech company bosses have been wading into the debate this week over whether and how to regulate artificial intelligence, including Microsoft President Brad Smith, who unveiled a blueprint for public governance of AI on Thursday.

Microsoft has invested billions in OpenAI and integrated ChatGPT-like technology into its products, including a chatbot for its Bing search engine.

Altman told congressional lawmakers this month that AI should be regulated by a U.S. or global agency because increasingly powerful systems will need government intervention to reduce their risks.

Altman was mobbed by students when he appeared in a “fireside chat” at University College London on Wednesday. He told the audience that the “right answer” to regulating AI is “probably something between the traditional European, U.K. approach and the traditional U.S. approach.”

“I think you really don’t want to overregulate this before you know what shape the technology is going to be,” Altman said.

There’s still potential to come up with “some sort of global set of norms and enforcement,” he said, adding that AI regulation has been a “recurring topic” on his world tour, which has also included stops in Toronto, Rio de Janeiro and Lagos, Nigeria.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  2. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  3. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  4. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  5. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  6. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  7. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  8. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  9. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  10. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  11. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  12. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  13. Key GOP negotiator: Debt ceiling leaks won’t help get a deal
  14. Americans more sure about who they don’t support in 2024 race than who they ...
  15. DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘running to the left’
  16. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  17. Democrats seek unlikely debt ceiling savior: Mitch McConnell 
  18. Bowman on debt ceiling talks with GOP: ‘Why are we gonna negotiate with the ...
Load more

Video

See all Video