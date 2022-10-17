trending:

Pilots at Germany’s Eurowings start 3-day strike

by The Associated Press - 10/17/22 3:01 AM ET
An aircraft of the airline Eurowings stand at Hamburg Airport in Hamburg, Germany, early m´Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Vereinigung Cockpit union has called on Eurowings pilots for a strike from Monday Oct. 17 until Wednesday Oct. 19. (Photo: Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Pilots at Eurowings, German airline Lufthansa’s budget subsidiary, have started their second strike this month in a dispute over working conditions.

The Vereinigung Cockpit union called pilots out on a three-day strike starting Monday morning.

Despite the walkout, Eurowings said it expected more than 230 of Monday’s planned 400 services to go ahead as usual. Flights operated by Austrian subsidiary Eurowings Europe and by Eurowings Discover, which flies from Frankfurt and Munich, weren’t affected.

At Duesseldorf airport, however, 102 of the day’s scheduled 171 Eurowings flights were canceled, German news agency dpa reported.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced. They previously staged a one-day strike on Oct. 6. Eurowings described the latest strike as disproportionate and irresponsible.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

