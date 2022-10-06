trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Pilots strike cancels flights at German carrier Eurowings

by The Associated Press - 10/06/22 4:19 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/06/22 4:19 AM ET
Eurowings aircrafts are parked at the airport in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings has forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights Thursday. The airline said about half of its 500 daily flights would be nixed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers in Germany and elsewhere in Europe. (Bernd Weissbrod/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A pilots strike at budget airline Eurowings has forced the German carrier to cancel hundreds of flights Thursday.

The Lufthansa subsidiary said about half of its 500 daily flights would be nixed, affecting tens of thousands of passengers. German airports are heavily affected, but also others such as Stockholm, Prague and Mallorca.

The pilots union Vereinigung Cockpit announced the walkout after talks with management about improving working conditions stalled.

Pilots are asking for the maximum number of flying hours to be reduced.

Strikes at parent company Lufthansa were called off last month after the airline and union reached a pay deal to address the effects of inflation.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru ...
  2. ‘Privileged’ Mar-a-Lago tranche ...
  3. Inside McConnell and Murkowski’s ...
  4. The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Trump ...
  5. Petraeus: Putin is ‘literally out ...
  6. How the US might respond to a Russian ...
  7. Harris, Secret Service director ...
  8. Court agrees to fast-track DOJ’s ...
  9. President caught on hot mic: ‘No ...
  10. Trump’s direct handling of records ...
  11. Banned book authors say new wave of ...
  12. Cheney knocks 'growing Putin wing of ...
  13. Young women are trending ...
  14. Trump says CNN should ‘prove the ...
  15. Ten 2024 contenders facing big stakes ...
  16. US officials say Ukraine was behind ...
  17. Disturbance in the Atlantic now has ...
  18. Masters faces high stakes at Arizona ...
Load more

Video

See all Video