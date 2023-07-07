trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Poland’s lawmakers open the way for a national referendum on whether to take in more migrants

by AP - 07/07/23 4:05 PM ET
by AP - 07/07/23 4:05 PM ET

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers on Friday approved law amendments that open the way for a national referendum on accepting migrants to be held in conjunction with the country’s general election, which is expected this fall.

Poland’s conservative government has vetoed the European Union’s plans to share out responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorization, which is intended to ease the situation in front-line countries, and is planning a national referendum on the issue.

The opposition says the referendum is a political ploy by which Poland’s ruling party wants to boost its results in the election.

The amendments were approved in parliament on Friday in a 243-209 vote, with one abstention.

The amendments allow for the referendum be held on the day of the parliamentary election, which is expected to produce an increased turnout for both votes.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Monday that his Cabinet is planning to hold a one-sentence referendum on accepting migrants on election day. The date for the parliamentary election hasn’t been announced, but it’s expected to be in mid-October.

The amendments still need the approval from the Senate and President Andrzej Duda.

Poland and Hungary last week vetoed a statement by EU leaders on priorities for limiting arrivals, and the two countries voted against a June 8 agreement that balanced the obligations of front-line countries against the requirement for other member nations to provide support.

Poland argues it has taken in millions of war refugees from Ukraine — about 1.2 million have registered for temporary residence — and can’t accept any of the migrants who cross into Europe without authorization.

Poland is calling for migrants to be stopped before they reach EU borders.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  6. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  7. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  10. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  15. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  16. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  17. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  18. Trump says DeSantis was ‘lousy candidate’ for governor until his endorsement
Load more