trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Police: Illegal refinery blast in Nigeria kills at least 12

by CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press - 03/03/23 5:40 AM ET
by CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press - 03/03/23 5:40 AM ET
Smoke rise from the site of an illegal refinery explosion In Emuoha council area of the southern Rivers, Nigeria, Friday, March 3, 2023. At least 12 people were killed on Friday in an explosion near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta region. (AP Photo)

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — An explosion and fire near an illegal oil refinery site in Nigeria’s Niger Delta region killed at least 12 people Friday, police said, although local residents reported a much higher death toll.

The explosion in Emuoha council area of the southern Rivers state occurred along a pipeline targeted by illegal refinery operators who were trying to steal oil, state police spokesperson Grace Iringe-Koko said.

“Preliminary investigation by the Police Command indicates that the victims were scooping crude products when the site caught fire,” Iringe-Koko said.

Five vehicles, four auto-rickshaws and a motorcycle “were all burned to ashes,” she said, adding that authorities were working to determine how many people died.

People in the area told The Associated Press that dozens may have died in the fire that raged for hours and that the victims were mostly young people who planned to siphon oil from a pipeline and to transport to an illegal refinery site in at least five vehicles.

Fyneface Dumnamene, executive director of Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, said a spark from the exhaust pipe of a bus loaded with gallons of crude oil ignited the explosion as the driver attempted to depart.

“Everybody in about five vehicles there was all burnt,” Dumnamene told the AP.

Residents rushed in to try rescue some of those at the scene, but the explosion was “a massive one which shook our buildings,” said Issac Amaechi, who lives in the area.

Illegal refineries are a lucrative business in Nigeria, one of Africa’s top oil producers. They are more rampant in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, where most of the nation’s oil facilities are located.

The workers at such facilities rarely adhere to safety standards, leading to frequent fires, including one in Imo state last year in which more than 100 people were killed.

Nigeria lost at least $3 billion worth of crude oil to theft between January 2021 and February 2022. Shady business operators often avoid regulators by setting up refineries in remote areas such as the one in Imo, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) said last year.

——

Associated Press journalist Hilary Uguru in Warri, Nigeria, contributed.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Judiciary Democrats go after GOP ‘whistleblowers’ in FBI probes 
  2. Michael Steele on Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Just shut the hell up’
  3. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  4. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  5. Housing affordability hits historic low
  6. Trump goes Willy Wonka at CPAC: Gold-wrapped candy bars lead to VIP tickets
  7. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  8. Mike Lindell calls DeSantis a ‘Trojan Horse’
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene takes aim at gender-affirming care for trans youth
  10. Greene criticizes Zelensky at CPAC: ‘Leave your hands off of our sons and ...
  11. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  12. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  13. Texas property tax bill excludes divorced, LGBTQ couples from getting relief
  14. East Palestine residents erupt at town hall with Norfolk Southern official
  15. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  16. ‘I never realized’: Airbnb hosts warn of scam taking advantage of ...
  17. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  18. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
Load more

Video

See all Video