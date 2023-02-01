trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Qatar Airways, Airbus reach settlement in A350 legal case

by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 12:54 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/01/23 12:54 PM ET
FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2015, file photo, a new Qatar Airways Airbus A350 approaches the gate at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes. The companies said in a statement Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, that the settlement was “amicable and mutually agreeable.’’. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

LONDON (AP) — Qatar Airways and Airbus have reached a settlement in a longstanding legal dispute over the safety of the A350 jetliner and billions of orders for other planes.

The companies said in a joint statement Wednesday that the settlement was “amicable and mutually agreeable.’’

“A repair project is now underway and both parties look forward to getting these aircraft safely back in the air,’’ the companies said in a statement.

Qatar Airways had grounded Airbus A350s over what it described as fuselages “degrading at an accelerated rate” in the long-range aircraft. The airline had raised questions about the A350s’ carbon composite fuselage, designed to make the twin-aisle aircraft lighter and cheaper to operate by burning less jet fuel.

In December 2021, Qatar’s national carrier announced it was suing Airbus in London over what it described as the “accelerated surface degradation” of the wide-body A350.

The next month, European planemaker Airbus terminated a multibillion-dollar order by Qatar Airways for 50 of its smaller single-aisle in-demand A321neo jets. The termination of the contract for the Airbus 321neos followed Qatar Airways’ refusal to take any more A350s until the problem was fixed.

Now that the dispute has been resolved, Airbus will “reintegrate” Qatar’s 50 A321neo orders, with deliveries due to resume in 2026, Airbus spokesman Justin Dubon said. The Toulouse, France-based planemaker also will resume deliveries this year of 23 A350s that that airline had put on hold because of the dispute, he said.

The details of the settlement are confidential, and there was no admission of liability.

“This agreement will enable Qatar Airways and Airbus to move forward and work together as partners,” the companies’ statement said.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  3. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  10. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  11. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  12. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  14. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  15. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  16. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  17. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video