trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Rescuers in Indonesia try to reach 8 workers trapped in an illegal mining hole

by EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press - 07/27/23 8:47 AM ET
by EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press - 07/27/23 8:47 AM ET
Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare to save miners who have been trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas, Central Java province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save multiple miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since late Tuesday evening. (AP Photo/Agus Fitrah)
Members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS) prepare to save miners who have been trapped at an illegal mining area in Banyumas, Central Java province, Indonesia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save multiple miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area…

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers upped their efforts Thursday to save eight miners who have been trapped in a pit at an illegal mining area since late Tuesday evening.

The joint search and rescue team was racing against time as they brought in six larger submersible water pump machines to suck the water out from the hole, and tried to close off openings where water seeped in from the groundwater basin. Smaller pumps used Wednesday failed to lower the water level.

“We will do further assessment when the water entry points have been closed and the puddles are dry,” Adah Sudarsa, head of the local search and rescue office, said in a statement.

The eight workers were trapped in a 60-meter-deep (196-foot-deep) mining hole on Indonesia’s main island, Java, after water suddenly inundated the mining area in the hours just after they entered the pit.

A miner who was outside the pit in Banyumas district saw water building up in a pit nearby and asked the eight workers to get out. Another worker checked later and saw the miners were still in the hole, which was flooding. They tried to extract water using a water pump but the water hadn’t yet receded, Central Java police spokesperson Stefanus Satake Bayu Setianto said in a written statement, adding that the gold mining area has no license.

Landslides, flooding and tunnel collapses are some of the other hazards miners face in Indonesia, where small artisanal and often unauthorized mining operations can be found. Much of gold ore processing involves highly toxic mercury and cyanide, and workers frequently use little or no protection.

Ten miners died in a coal mine explosion in West Sumatra province in December. In February 2019, more than 40 people died after a makeshift wooden structure in an illegal gold mine in North Sulawesi province collapsed because of shifting soil and the large number of mining pits.

___

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Feinstein told ‘just say aye’ at vote
  2. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  3. Trump says attorneys had ‘productive’ meeting with DOJ
  4. House GOP approves first government funding bill amid intense spending fight
  5. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  6. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  7. Rand Paul warns Republicans against falling into impeachment ‘trap’
  8. Kyiv launches major push against Russians in southern Ukraine, analysts and ...
  9. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  10. Teen who stormed Capitol on Jan. 6, sat in Pence chair sentenced to prison
  11. US economy blows past expectations: 3 quick takeaways 
  12. Trump braces for third possible indictment as grand jury meets
  13. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  14. Karl Rove roasts DeSantis for floating RFK Jr. to lead health agencies: ‘This ...
  15. House GOP leaders to start recess early after being forced to punt funding bill
  16. Celebs throw down cash in closely watched 2024 Senate races
  17. US economy unexpectedly accelerated to a 2.4% growth rate in April-June quarter ...
  18. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
Load more