Schiphol Airport chief quits after summer of travel chaos

by The Associated Press - 09/15/22 9:56 AM ET
FILE – Travellers wait in long lines to check in and board flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, on June 21, 2022. Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport reported a net profit Friday Aug. 26, 2022, of 65 million euros ($64.8 million) in the first six months of the year as passenger numbers soared despite staff shortages that led to huge lines and piles of unclaimed luggage. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The CEO of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has quit after a summer that descended into chaos and flight cancellations amid staff shortages in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ve done my very best, but we’re not there yet. I do hope it gets better soon,” CEO Dick Benschop said in a statement released by the airport Thursday, after he told the board of his decision on Wednesday night.

He said he was stepping down “to give Schiphol the space to make a new start. I do not want attention on me to become an obstacle for Schiphol.”

The busy aviation hub on the outskirts of Amsterdam has been hit by huge queues and piles of unclaimed baggage over the summer vacation months as air travel roared back after the pandemic.

The surge in demand for air travel came after airlines and airports had slashed jobs during the aviation slump during the pandemic.

Jaap de Winter, chairman of the Schiphol board, said he and board members “respect and understand Dick’s decision” and will be looking for a successor.

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

