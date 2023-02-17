trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Schiphol airport slumps to net loss in 2022 marked by chaos

by The Associated Press - 02/17/23 3:28 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/17/23 3:28 AM ET
CORRECTS THE NET LOSS, FILE – Travelers wait in long lines outside the terminal building to check in and board flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, Netherlands, on June 21, 2022. The company that owns one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, Schiphol airport, said Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, it made a net loss of 77 million euros ($82 million) last year as months of travel chaos hit its bottom line. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The company that owns one of Europe’s busiest aviation hubs, Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, slumped to a net loss of 77 million euros ($82 million) last year as months of travel chaos hit its bottom line.

“Never before in Schiphol’s history have we disappointed so many travelers and airlines as in 2022,” CEO Ruud Sondag said in a statement Friday.

The busy airport on the outskirts of the Dutch capital was one of several across Europe that was hit by staff shortages and soaring demand as air travel rebounded strongly from two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines and airports slashed jobs during the pandemic, making it difficult to quickly ramp back up to serve the new burst of travelers.

Over the busy spring and summer periods, staff shortages at Schiphol often forced passengers to wait for hours in a long line that snaked out of the terminal, along an approach road and back into the airport.

The airport announced a compensation scheme for travelers whose vacation plans were derailed by cancellations or missed flights. In September, CEO Dick Benschop quit, saying he wanted to “give Schiphol the space to make a new start.”

His replacement, Sondag, said 2022 will “go down as a bad chapter in our own history books. But it is also a chapter we will not forget, so that all new chapters we write will be better.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Apple flexes lobbying power as Apple Watch ban comes before Biden next week
  2. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  3. Haley says DeSantis didn’t go ‘far enough’ with ‘Don’t Say Gay’
  4. Biden needles DeSantis for floating elimination of AP classes
  5. Jeffries visits border one day after McCarthy
  6. Under fire, Rick Scott changes plan to exempt Social Security, Medicare from ...
  7. Lindsey Graham in GOP hot seat for speedy judicial nominees
  8. Trump beats Biden, Harris in 2024 match-ups: poll
  9. Illinois hobby group says their Alaska balloon is ‘missing in action’
  10. Republicans worry as self-inflicted wounds pile up
  11. Fox News hosts, execs privately blasted Trump election fraud claims shared on ...
  12. Barnes & Noble launches $40 annual membership service
  13. DeSantis approval drops in GOP primary: poll
  14. Joe Rogan blasts Buttigieg over construction worker comments
  15. Finger-pointing flies from lawmakers over Ohio train derailment and spill
  16. Proud Boys leaders ask DOJ to help subpoena Trump
  17. Russia begins long-feared winter counteroffensive in Ukraine
  18. What to know about the chemicals in the Ohio train derailment
Load more

Video

See all Video