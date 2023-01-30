trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Self-driving semis focus of California rules, legislation

by ADAM BEAM, Associated Press - 01/30/23 7:35 PM ET
by ADAM BEAM, Associated Press - 01/30/23 7:35 PM ET
Joe Garner, a truck driver and shop steward for the local 315 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, watches a rally at the California Capitol on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, in Sacramento, Calif. Garner supports a bill that would require human drivers to be present for self-driving semitrucks. (AP/Adam Beam)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — As California regulators explore new rules to put self-driving semitrucks on the road, labor unions are rushing to the state Legislature to ask for a new law they say will protect their jobs — the start of a debate that could shape the future of the nation’s nearly $900 billion trucking industry.

California already has rules governing self-driving cars and delivery trucks that weigh less than 10,001 pounds (4,536 kilograms). Now, the California Department of Motor Vehicles is gathering information for potential new rules that would let self-driving semitrucks on the road that can weigh up to 80,000 pounds (36,287 kilograms).

The rulemaking process takes a long time, and is mostly crafted by officials in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration. Labor unions aren’t waiting around for that to happen. Instead, they’ve asked the state Legislature — where they have considerably more influence given their prolific campaign contributions — to intervene.

On Monday, more than 100 of members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters joined Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, a Democrat from Winters, as she announced new legislation to require all self-driving semitrucks have a human driver present to oversee them.

Labor leaders focused much of their messaging Monday on public safety — an argument seemingly tailored to appeal to the driving public.

Mike Fry, a San Francisco-based truck driver with 27 years of experience, told a frightening story about a passenger car losing control and getting wedged beneath his trailer. Fry said he knew not to slam on the brakes, so he slowly made his way to the side of the road and drove next to some bushes that dislodged the car, which he said “popped the car out like a Pop-Tart.”

“You cannot program instinct into a computer,” Fry told the crowd. “There is no way they can think like that.”

But beyond safety issues, labor unions see the technology as a threat to their jobs. Speakers at the rally attacked what they view as corporate greed, name dropping Elon Musk, the billionaire head of electric vehicle company Tesla. The company has promised to deliver semitrucks that would be able to follow each other autonomously in a convoy.

Lindsay Dougherty, vice president of the western region of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, said California has 500,000 commercial truck drivers on the road, giving it outsized importance in terms of shaping national transportation policy.

“So goes California, so goes the rest of the nation,” she said. “If we lose this, we’re never getting them back.”

Multiple companies are testing self-driving technology for semitrucks, and many have eyed California as a place to eventually deploy the technology given its busy ports that require lots of trucks to transport goods to warehouses.

The Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association, an industry trade group that supports self-driving technology, has argued autonomous trucks would make for safer roadways, asserting computers make fewer mistakes than humans. Asked about Aguiar-Curry’s bill, the group pointed to a statement from Executive Director Jeff Farrah issued last week in response to a public hearing on potential new state regulations.

“It’s important to remember that it will take time for AV trucks’ full potential to be reached in the Golden State, with deployment taking place gradually over the years to fill in current and future labor shortages,” Farrah said. “Therefore, it is imperative the California DMV begin a rulemaking for development of AV trucks so consumers and businesses can realize these opportunities while also preparing the workforce of tomorrow for this shift.”

Aguiar-Curry said she isn’t opposed to fully self-driving semitrucks, but said she believes the technology isn’t ready.

“There may be a time, 30 or 40 years from now — and I won’t be around to see it — where hopefully that they might be able to do that,” she said. “This isn’t the time to do it. It’s all about timing.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senate Judiciary mulls action amid fallout from Durham probe
  2. White House blasts McCarthy for comments on strengthening Social ...
  3. Memphis Fire Department terminates three officials who responded to Tyre ...
  4. Biden administration unveils new green card design with eye on enhanced security
  5. Twenty-four GOP senators warn they will oppose debt limit increase without ...
  6. Trump sues journalist Bob Woodward
  7. Graham floats potential compromise on qualified immunity
  8. Germany warns against arms race as Ukraine pushes for missiles, jets 
  9. Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closures
  10. Biden administration plans to end COVID public health emergency in May
  11. DOJ declines to release communication on Biden docs to House Judiciary
  12. Tim Scott is pivotal figure as Tyre Nichols beating rekindles talk of police ...
  13. 11 US destinations land on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023
  14. What three hard-line conservatives plan to do with their seats on the Rules ...
  15. Bed Bath & Beyond to close additional stores: Here’s where
  16. Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for ...
  17. Powerball: Here are Monday’s winning numbers for estimated $613M jackpot
  18. Getting vaccinated at pharmacies works: It could soon disappear
Load more

Video

See all Video