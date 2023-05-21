trending:

Sinn Fein becomes largest party in Northern Ireland local elections

by SYLVIA HUI, Associated Press - 05/21/23 5:09 AM ET
LONDON (AP) — Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein made sweeping gains in Northern Ireland’s local elections, repeating its success from last year’s assembly elections, when it became the largest party for the first time.

With counting completed late Saturday, Sinn Fein, which seeks unification of Northern Ireland with the Republic of Ireland, took 144 of 462 local government seats. Its main rival, the Democratic Unionist Party, captured 122 seats, while the centrist Alliance Party had 67.

Michelle O’Neill, Sinn Fein’s vice president, said the results were “momentous.”

She added that her party’s success was a message from voters that Northern Ireland’s power-sharing government, which has been paralyzed for over a year, must get back to business.

The semi-autonomous Belfast government has been suspended since the DUP, which wants to keep Northern Ireland part of the United Kingdom, walked out more than a year ago to protest a post-Brexit customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the U.K.

Under power-sharing rules established by the 1998 Good Friday peace accord, the main British unionist and Irish nationalist parties must govern together.

“This election was an opportunity to send a clear signal … to support the positive leadership and a party that wants to get the Assembly up and running,” O’Neill said.

She said that the DUP’s boycott of the assembly “cannot go on,” and the British and Irish governments must work together and help resolve Northern Ireland’s political stalemate.

In February, the U.K. and the European Union agreed a deal to overcome their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. The so-called Windsor Framework aims to ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. that were imposed after Brexit to maintain an open border between the north and its EU neighbor, the Republic of Ireland.

The open border is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

The U.K. and the EU hailed their deal as a decisive breakthrough in their often fractious relationship. The agreement also gives Northern Ireland politicians a mechanism, known as the Stormont Brake, to challenge new EU trade rules that could apply — a key unionist demand.

But the DUP rejected the deal, and has continued to refuse to take part in the power-sharing government.

Sinn Fein captured the largest number of seats in Northern Ireland’s assembly in May 2022 in a historic victory. It was the first time they beat the DUP, which had dominated the legislature for two decades.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

