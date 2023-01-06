trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Southwest’s strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle

by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 01/06/23 7:34 AM ET
by MICHELLE CHAPMAN, Associated Press - 01/06/23 7:34 AM ET
FILE – A woman walks through unclaimed bags at Southwest Airlines baggage claim at Salt Lake City International Airport Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Salt Lake City. With its flights now running on a roughly normal schedule, Southwest Airlines is turning its attention to luring back customers and repairing damage to a reputation for service after canceling 15,000 flights around Christmas. The disruptions started with a winter storm and snowballed when Southwest’s ancient crew-scheduling technology failed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Southwest Airlines anticipates a money losing quarter after a holiday debacle led to nearly 17,000 canceled flights and thousands of people, traveling to see family and friends, being stranded.

It is a devastating turn financially and reputationally for the Dallas carrier, which led all U.S. airlines in profit during the first nine months of 2022, a year of recovery for the airline industry.

Southwest canceled more than 16,700 flights from Dec. 21 through Dec. 31. That will result in a pre-tax negative impact in the range of $725 million to $825 million, a net loss for the fourth quarter, the airline said Friday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The massive disruptions started with a winter storm, and snowballed when Southwest’s outdated crew-scheduling technology was overwhelmed, leaving crews and planes out of position to operate flights. It took the airline eight days to recover when other major airlines were up and running almost immediately after the storm passed.

Southwest Airlines Co. expects a quarterly revenue loss of $400 million to $425 million, it said Friday. In early December, before the holiday meltdown, Southwest projected fourth-quarter revenue would rise by up to 17% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

It also said that it expects higher operating expenses related to travel expense reimbursements to customers, the estimated value of frequent-flyer points that were offered to customers that are expected to be redeemed, and premium pay and additional compensation for employees.

Just last month, Southwest announced the return of a dividend for shareholders, which it suspended after the pandemic devastated the airline industry. U.S. airlines were barred from paying dividends or buying back their own stock until October as a condition of taking $54 billion in federal pandemic aid.

Southwest’s flights are now running on a roughly normal schedule, and the airline is working on repairing its damaged reputation.

Shares dipped slightly before the opening bell Friday.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy, opponents inch toward deal to end Speakership fight
  2. Trump’s clout takes hit from Speaker’s fight
  3. House Speaker vote: House votes to adjourn after McCarthy falls short 11th time
  4. The Hill’s Morning Report — Speaker deal slowly coming together
  5. House Speaker election explained: What to know
  6. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  7. NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, modifies playoffs
  8. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle tells Boebert ‘get real’ during contentious ...
  9. The Memo: Chip Roy seizes his moment
  10. Past time for McCarthy to bow out
  11. Trump’s abortion remarks underscore political peril for GOP
  12. Tucker Carlson: ‘Hatred’ of liberals ‘clouded my judgment’ before ...
  13. Democrat Mary Peltola open to forming coalition majority with Republicans
  14. Here are the 20 GOP lawmakers who voted against McCarthy for Speaker
  15. Ukrainian citizen uprising is the war Russia didn’t see coming
  16. Press: George Santos for Speaker of the House
  17. Omar trolls McCarthy with ‘Goodfellas’ reference 
  18. Man whose foot was found in Yellowstone pool left poems, $447 in cash in ...
Load more

Video

See all Video