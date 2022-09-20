trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Spain cuts natural gas sales tax to help people with costs

by The Associated Press - 09/20/22 8:58 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 09/20/22 8:58 AM ET

MADRID (AP) — Spain will temporarily slash sales tax on natural gas from 21% to 5% to help consumers face rising energy costs this winter as Russia has cut back gas exports to Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

Terera Ribera, Spain’s minister charged with energy policy, said Tuesday that the reduction in sales tax will last until Dec. 31 but can be extended beyond that date if needed. It also will apply to the sale of firewood and biomass pellets.

She said rising energy prices that all of Europe is enduring are directly linked to the reduction in gas flow from Russia as it tries to pressure Europe into dropping its support for Ukraine. Natural gas is used to heat and cool homes, generate electricity and power factories.

“These are not future threats, we are right now experiencing the consequences of the reduction in gas sent by Russia to the European Union,” Ribera said.

This is the latest measure taken by Spain, which, like governments across Europe, is trying to cushion the blow of rising costs due to shortage of supply.

In June, Brussels allowed Spain and neighboring Portugal to skirt European Union rules and subsidize consumers’ gas bills and put a cap on natural gas prices. Ribera said those measures had saved Spanish consumers some 10 billion euros in excessive energy costs.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. New evidence shows GOP’s Trump ...
  2. Trump team resists special master’s ...
  3. Manchin decries ‘revenge ...
  4. Student loan forgiveness: Don’t ...
  5. Footage shows Trump allies handling ...
  6. Warnock, Walker deadlocked in new ...
  7. Graham: Abortion ‘not a ...
  8. Gallego: Hard to imagine someone as ...
  9. White House says it's tracking ...
  10. Trump seeks to block DOJ’s latest ...
  11. Kinzinger on GOP-majority ...
  12. Four House Republicans vote against ...
  13. Trump defends ‘perfect’ call with ...
  14. Biden on reports DeSantis sending ...
  15. Warnock leading Walker by 5 points in ...
  16. Deal averting railroad strike has ...
  17. GOP’s bad blood threatens Manchin ...
  18. Bill to split spousal student loans ...
Load more

Video

See all Video