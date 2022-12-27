trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Spain scraps value-added tax on staple foods in aid package

by CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press - 12/27/22 10:28 AM ET
by CIARÁN GILES, Associated Press - 12/27/22 10:28 AM ET
Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez listens to a question during a news conference to give a roundup of the economic and political situation over the past year in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul White)

MADRID (AP) — Spain on Tuesday announced a new series of measures including scrapping valued-added tax on staple food, such as bread and milk, and is extending rent and eviction controls to help ease the economic crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced the measures in an end-of-year speech. The government said it would also cut VAT on cooking oil and pasta from 10% to 5%. Fish and meat products were excluded from the tax reductions.

Sánchez said the three packages of aid measures passed since the start of the war in February would cost about 45 billion euros ($48 billion), including 10 billion for the latest round of measures.

He said the aim was “to protect the middle and working classes given the rise in the cost of living, energy and food.”

Although inflation and energy prices in Spain have fallen sharply in recent months, many Spaniards continue to suffer severely from a crisis that started with the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and was exacerbated by the war.

The government will maintain a cut in the tax on electricity, from 10% to 5%, for another six months as well issuing a new check of 200 euros for people earning less than 27,000 euros a year. He said the check would benefit 4.2 million homes.

The government extended the suspension of evictions of poor people, a measure that has been in effect since the COVID-19 pandemic. It said people whose house rents are up for renewal in the next six months can seek a six-month extension on their contracts with no change in the monthly payments.

The government also maintained free commuter and short-distance train travel for frequent users for all of 2023. It added mid-distance urban bus transportation into the package. Fuel discounts for truck drivers were also to be continued.

The measures will take effect Jan. 1.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos during Fox interview: ‘Do you have no ...
  2. FDA recalls blood pressure medication over cancer risks
  3. Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
  4. Lake deletes tweet targeting Maricopa judge after officials seek sanctions
  5. Republican Jewish Coalition says George Santos ‘not welcome’ at events ...
  6. Time is running short for McCarthy to lock up Speakership
  7. Why Southwest Airlines is canceling so many flights
  8. Incoming GOP congressman from NY calls for full House ethics investigation into ...
  9. Pence spokesman says document showing FEC ‘filing’ is fake
  10. Kari Lake appeals judge’s dismissal of Arizona election challenge  
  11. DeSantis’s request for COVID vaccine probe denounced by health experts
  12. What to know about the George Santos controversy
  13. Man arrested after racist, homophobic slurs at In-N-Out caught on camera
  14. Justice Gorsuch joins three liberal justices on Supreme Court’s Title 42 ...
  15. More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
  16. Russian tycoon dies after apparent fall from hotel window
  17. Biden on Supreme Court’s Title 42 order: ‘We have to enforce it’
  18. Democrats call for George Santos to resign over ‘whopping lies’ 
Load more

Video

See all Video