trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

St. Louis Fed president Jim Bullard, one of the central bank’s most hawkish members, stepping down

by AP - 07/13/23 4:33 PM ET
by AP - 07/13/23 4:33 PM ET
FILE - James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview on Nov. 19, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down, according to an announcement from the bank Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
FILE – James Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, gestures during an interview on Nov. 19, 2019, in Richmond, Va. Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down, according to an announcement from the bank Thursday, July 13, 2023.…

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard, one of the most hawkish members of the central bank since it started it aggressive rate-hiking campaign, is stepping down.

Bullard is leaving his position as president and CEO of the St. Louis Fed to become the inaugural dean of the Mitchell E. Daniels Jr. School of Business at Purdue University next month, the bank announced Thursday.

While he’ll be available in an “advisory capacity” to the Fed until Aug. 14, Bullard has recused himself from his role on the central bank’s committee that determines the direction of interest rates and other monetary policy.

“It has been both a privilege and an honor to be part of the St. Louis Fed for the last 33 years, including serving as its president for the last 15 years,” Bullard said in a statement. “This is an outstanding organization with staff in every area of the Bank bringing their passion, integrity and a deep sense of purpose to our mission of promoting a healthy economy and financial stability.”

Bullard has been among the Fed policymakers who’ve taken an aggressive stance toward interest rate increases as the central bank took on the task of reducing the hottest inflation in four decades.

Beginning with its first hike in March 2022, the Fed lifted its benchmark interest rate to about 5.1%, its highest level in 16 years, before forgoing a hike at its meeting of policymakers last month.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government reported that inflation at the consumer level rose 3% in June from a year earlier, marking its lowest point since early 2021, though it remains above the Fed’s 2% target.

Kathleen O’Neill Paese, vice president and chief operating officer of the St. Louis Fed, has taken over Bullard’s post on an interim basis while the bank’s board searches for a permanent successor.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  4. House passes defense bill in big win for McCarthy, House GOP
  5. Hunter Biden’s lawyer tells Trump posts are putting family in danger
  6. Trump blames Chris Christie for ‘mistake’ of nominating FBI director
  7. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  8. GOP ad goes after Trump over Iowa governor attack 
  9. Tucker Carlson, Pence clash over support for Ukraine
  10. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  11. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  12. Senators to offer amendment to require government to make UFO records public
  13. DeSantis faces potential make-or-break moment with first GOP debate
  14. MyPillow auctions off equipment amid ‘massive cancellation,’ CEO Lindell ...
  15. Arizona Republican’s ‘colored people’ remark draws floor rebuke
  16. Judicial panel issues pause on ruling limiting Biden communications with social ...
  17. Legal experts see strong potential for Trump charges in Jan. 6 probe
  18. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
Load more