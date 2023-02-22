trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Stellantis earnings rise as EV push drives higher sales

by The Associated Press - 02/22/23 5:46 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/22/23 5:46 AM ET
FILE – The Ram 1500 Revolution electric battery powered pickup truck is displayed on stage during the Stellantis keynote at the CES tech show on Jan. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. Automaker Stellantis has reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier as it pressed an industrywide strategy to shift into electric vehicles, leading to a jump in sales. The company said Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, that net revenue of 179.6 billion euros was up 18% from 2021. It reported net profit of 16.8 billion, up 26% from 2021. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Automaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported its earnings grew in 2022 from a year earlier and said its push into electric vehicles led to a jump in sales even as it faces growing competition from an industrywide shift to more climate-friendly offerings.

Stellantis, formed in 2021 from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and France’s PSA Peugeot, said net revenue of 179.6 billion euros was up 18% from 2021, citing strong pricing and its mix of vehicles. It reported net profit of 16.8 billion euros, up 26% from 2021.

Stellantis plans to convert all of its European sales and half of its U.S. sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. It said the strategy led to a 41% increase in battery EV sales in 2022, to 288,000 vehicles, compared with the year earlier.

The company has “demonstrated the effectiveness of our electrification strategy in Europe,” CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement. “We now have the technology, the products, the raw materials and the full battery ecosystem to lead that same transformative journey in North America, starting with our first fully electric Ram vehicles from 2023 and Jeep from 2024.”

The automaker is competing in an increasingly crowded field for a share of the electric vehicle market. Companies are scrambling to roll out environmentally friendly models as they look to hit goals of cutting climate-changing emissions, driven by government pressure.

The transformation has gotten a boost from a U.S. law that is rolling out big subsidies for clean technology like EVs but has European governments calling out the harm that they say the funding poses to homegrown industry across the Atlantic.

Stellantis’ Jeep brand will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years. It says its Ram brand will roll out an electric pickup truck this year, joining a rush of EV competitors looking to claim a piece of the full-size truck market.

The company plans to bring 25 battery-electric models to the U.S. by 2030. As part of that push, it has said it would build two EV battery factories in North America.

A $2.5 billion joint venture with Samsung will bring one of those facilities to Indiana, which is expected to employ up to 1,400 workers. The other factory will be in Windsor, Ontario, a collaboration with South Korea’s LG Energy Solution that aims to create about 2,500 jobs.

The EV push comes amid a slowdown in U.S. car sales tied to a global computer chip shortage and other problems finding parts. Sales at Stellantis dropped 13% last year.

The company also announced a share buyback valued at up to 1.5 billion euros to be carried out this year as well as a 4.2 billion-euro dividend, amounting to 1.34 euros per share.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  2. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  3. Residents in 22 states preparing for potentially record-breaking winter storm
  4. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  5. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  6. Democrats pounce on GOP ‘woke-waste’ attacks
  7. Trump labels Fox News ‘RINO’ network over DeSantis coverage 
  8. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  9. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  10. Thirty organizations call for College Board CEO to resign over changes to AP ...
  11. Democrats sound the alarm after McCarthy grants Carlson access to Jan. 6 footage
  12. Santos says he didn't think people would find out about lies because he 'got ...
  13. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  14. Nikki Haley: Bernie Sanders is ‘exactly the reason’ mental competency tests ...
  15. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  16. Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine
  17. Five top revelations from Dominion’s explosive court filing in Fox News ...
  18. Georgia grand jury on Trump interference recommended multiple ...
Load more

Video

See all Video