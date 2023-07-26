trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Stellantis profits soar 37% in first half of the year as electric vehicle sales rise

by AP - 07/26/23 5:13 AM ET
by AP - 07/26/23 5:13 AM ET
FILE - People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Stellantis says it will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in a joint venture with Samsung. The automaker didn't disclose the location but says in a statement Monday, July 24, 2023, that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung SDI under its existing joint venture called StarPlus Energy. (AP Photo/Joe Buglewicz, File)
FILE – People look at the charging technology from the Jeep Wrangler 4xe at the Stellantis booth during the CES tech show Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Stellantis says it will build a second U.S. electric vehicle battery factory in a joint venture with Samsung. The automaker didn’t disclose the location but says…

MILAN (AP) — U.S.-European carmaker Stellantis on Wednesday reported a 37% boost in earnings in the first half of the year, driven by strong North America income and an increase in electric vehicle sales in Europe.

Profit in the first six months of the year was 10.9 billion euros ($12.07 billion), compared with 7.96 billion euros in the first half of 2022. The carmaker set record net revenue in the first six months of the year of 98.4 billion euros, up 12% over a year earlier. It came as shipments rose to 3.327 million vehicles from 3.033 million.

CEO Carlo Tavares called the first-half performance “outstanding,” saying that it “supports our long-term stability.”

Sales of all-electric vehicles rose by 24% to 169,000 vehicles as Stellantis became the third-largest producer of EVs in Europe, led by the Fiat New 500, Open Mokka and Citroen Berlingo.

Stellantis has 25 electric vehicles on the market and is launching another 23 by the end of next year.

North America accounted for 57% of adjusted operating income and nearly half of company revenue, boosted by higher sales of Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Charger and Durango.

Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the merger of French carmaker PSA Peugeot and the Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  2. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  3. White House condemns Fox host Gutfeld’s Holocaust comments 
  4. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  5. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  6. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  7. Florida Supreme Court reprimands judge in Parkland school shooting trial
  8. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  9. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  10. Resolution to censure Marjorie Taylor Greene brought by House Democrat
  11. Ramaswamy ticks up in GOP primary against Trump, DeSantis: poll
  12. Montana tribe, citing mounting tragedies, sues Biden administration over lack ...
  13. DeSantis campaign fires speechwriter who promoted video with Nazi imagery
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy’s impeachment talk divides GOP
  15. Elon Musk’s Twitter rebrand is off to a rocky start
  16. Ohio abortion ballot measure meets signature requirement for November
  17. Ohio vote on abortion seen as 2024 bellweather
  18. Trump anxiety among GOP senators grows as indictments appear to help him
Load more