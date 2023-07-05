trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Stock market today: Asia sinks after survey shows China activity weakening

by JOE McDONALD, Associated Press - 07/05/23 12:00 AM ET
by JOE McDONALD, Associated Press - 07/05/23 12:00 AM ET
Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Currency traders watch computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Wednesday after a survey showed Chinese industrial activity weakening.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices were mixed.

U.S. markets were closed Tuesday for a holiday.

An index of service industry activity by a leading Chinese business magazine, Caixin, weakened sharply in June, adding to signs China’s recovery following the end of anti-virus controls on business and travel is cooling. Growth in factory activity also slowed.

“Without policy support, there’s a risk that weakening growth expectations could become self-fulfilling,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4% to 3,231.08 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1.2% to 19,185.13.

Caixin’s purchasing managers’ index for services fell to 53.9 from May’s 57.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. It was the weakest reading this year.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4% to 33,303.00 and the Kospi in Seoul retreated 0.4% to 2,585.16.

Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 shed 0.3% to 7,255.80. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets declined.

China is the biggest trading partner for all of its Asian neighbors. Demand for imports got a boost when retailing and factory activity revived, but that rebound cooled faster than expected.

Economic activity accelerated to 4.5% in the first three months of 2023 from last year’s 3%. China’s No. 2 leader, Premier Li Qiang, said last month growth was improving. He gave no details but expressed confidence China can hit this year’s official growth target of “about 5%.”

Traders are uneasy about U.S.-Chinese tensions over technology trade after Beijing this week announced restrictions on exports of gallium and germanium, two metals used in making semiconductors and solar panels. That came ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s visit this week as part of U.S. efforts to restore strained relations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.03 to $70.82 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 52 cents to $75.73 per barrel in London.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  2. Oath Keepers leader warns Trump against trial: ‘You’re going to be found ...
  3. Senate rankings: five seats most likely to flip
  4. Ex-Obama AG calls court decision on social media ‘stupid,’ ‘potentially ...
  5. Senate Republicans fear abortion could derail hopes for majority 
  6. McCarthy’s latest challenge: Prevent shutdown while avoiding GOP revolt
  7. Special counsel subpoenas Arizona secretary of state office in Jan. 6 probe
  8. Former press secretary says Trump showed classified documents to people on ...
  9. Man accused of targeting Obama’s DC home after Trump social media post
  10. IRS issues ‘last call’ for taxpayers to claim $1.5B in 2019 refunds
  11. Ramaswamy closes in on DeSantis as Trump dominates in GOP poll
  12. Surprise Supreme Court decisions suggest justices have eye on reputation
  13. We need a serious conversation about Joe Biden’s brain
  14. Here are the 10 most expensive places to buy a home
  15. LGBTQ conservatives say they feel misled by DeSantis
  16. Negotiations collapse between Teamsters and UPS as strike looms
  17. The Supreme Court’s surprising overturn of a 47-year-old precedent on ...
  18. Five things we now know about the 2024 campaign
Load more