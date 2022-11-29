trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Survivor of Virginia Walmart mass shooting files $50M suit

by BEN FINLEY, Associated Press - 11/29/22 12:23 PM ET
by BEN FINLEY, Associated Press - 11/29/22 12:23 PM ET
Community members, including Walmart employees, gather for a candlelight vigil at Chesapeake City Park in Chesapeake, Va., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, for the six people killed at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va., when a manager opened fire with a handgun before an employee meeting last week. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”

The lawsuit, which appears to be the first to stem from the shooting, was filed Tuesday in Chesapeake Circuit Court by Donya Prioleau. Walmart, which is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, did not immediately respond to a written request seeking comment on the litigation.

Prioleau’s suit alleges that she has experienced post-traumatic stress disorder, including physical and emotional distress, from witnessing the rampage in the store’s breakroom on Nov. 22.

“Bullets whizzed by Plaintiff Donya Prioleau’s face and left side, barely missing her,” the lawsuit states. “She witnessed several of her coworkers being brutally murdered on either side of her.”

The lawsuit adds: “Ms. Prioleau looked at one of her coworkers in the eyes right after she had been shot in the neck. Ms. Prioleau saw the bullet wound in her coworker’s neck, the blood rushing out of it, and the shocked look on her coworker’s helpless face.”

Store supervisor Andre Bing, 31, fatally shot six employees and wounded several others before he died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, police said.

The lawsuit alleges that Bing “had a personal vendetta against several Walmart employees and kept a ‘kill list’ of potential targets prior to the shooting.”

The lawsuit also states that Prioleau had submitted a formal complaint on a Walmart Global Ethics Statement Form indicating that Bing had “bizarrely and inappropriately commented on Ms. Prioleau’s age.”

The lawsuit alleges that Bing told her: “Isn’t your lady clock ticking? Shouldn’t you be having kids?”

Prioleau also complained that Bing had harassed her for “being poor and being short,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states that she also informed Walmart that Bing called her a “bitch” under his breath.

“Despite Mr. Bing’s long-standing pattern of disturbing and threatening behavior, Walmart knew or should have known about Mr. Bing’s disturbing and threatening behavior, but failed to terminate Mr. Bing, restrict his access to common areas, conduct a thorough background investigation, or subject him to a mental health examination,” the lawsuit states.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  2. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  3. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  4. A Montana 'mountain man' goes to court to protect his property rights
  5. Republican establishment to conservative and faith-based voters: ‘Drop dead’
  6. Walker, Warnock tied in Georgia Senate runoff: poll
  7. GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker
  8. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  9. More than a quarter-million vote in single day in Georgia Senate runoff race
  10. McConnell holds the cards in spending fight
  11. The Memo: Republicans’ fervor to go after Fauci could backfire
  12. House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61
  13. No joke: Supreme Court case could take a big bite out of the First Amendment
  14. Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
  15. McCarthy condemns Nick Fuentes but says Trump ‘didn’t know who he was’
  16. Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers
  17. Supreme Court responds to lawmakers over alleged Hobby Lobby leak
  18. Congress poised to avoid crippling rail strike, enraging workers
Load more

Video

See all Video