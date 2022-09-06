trending:

Swiss retailer rolls out ‘coffee balls’ to replace capsules

by The Associated Press - 09/06/22 4:31 AM ET
A view of coffee capsules, in a Coffee B coffee machine from the Migros brand Cafe Royal, on display at a Migros media conference, in Zurich, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffee-making system designed to replace capsules which produces thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year. The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as “coffee balls” — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago. (Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss retailer Migros said Tuesday that it is launching a coffeemaking system designed to replace capsules that produce thousands of tons of waste worldwide each year.

The cooperative said its spherical capsules — described as “coffee balls” — are fully compostable, unlike the plastic and aluminum containers popularized by its rival Nestle under the brand Nespresso 36 years ago.

Migros said its coffee balls are encased in a thin, flavorless, seaweed-based cover that can be discarded with the spent coffee after use.

The company said the CoffeeB system, which also features a special coffeemaker, will be rolled out first in Switzerland and France this year, followed by Germany in 2023.

