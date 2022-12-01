trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Switzerland says it knows of $48.5 billion in Russian assets

by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 5:58 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/01/22 5:58 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities said Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year.

Switzerland, which isn’t a European Union member but has close relations with the 27-member bloc, applied EU sanctions against Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

Among the measures, it has been forbidden since shortly after the war began to accept deposits of more than 100,000 francs from Russian citizens or entities — companies or organizations. Existing deposits above that level had to be reported to Switzerland’s State Secretariat for Economic Affairs by early June.

The secretariat said that 123 people or entities in Switzerland reported 7,548 “business relationships” with a total value of 46.1 billion francs. A further 294 “business relationships” with Russia’s close ally, Belarus, were worth 400 million francs.

People who are citizens of Switzerland or a country in the European Economic Area, or who hold a temporary or permanent residence permit from one of those countries, are exempt both from the ban on new deposits and the reporting requirement. Deposits under 100,000 francs also don’t have to be reported.

The secretariat stressed that “the level of reported deposits … can therefore not be equated with the total amount of funds of Russian origin held in Switzerland.”

The total amount frozen in Switzerland under sanctions stood at 7.5 billion francs in financial assets and 15 properties as of Nov. 25. Those are assets owned or controlled directly by people, companies and organizations subject to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republican Georgia lieutenant governor says he couldn’t vote for Walker
  2. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  3. Warnock holds narrow lead over Walker in Georgia runoff: poll
  4. McCarthy readies for floor showdown in Speakership bid as opponents dig in heels
  5. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  6. Medicare is cutting critical cancer care funding — it’s time for Congress ...
  7. Why the Oath Keepers guilty verdicts are bad news for others facing charges 
  8. Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia ...
  9. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  10. Why Biden’s repeated call for an assault weapons ban could be a political ...
  11. House panel votes to designate Pelosi ‘Speaker Emerita’
  12. Belarusians at Kyiv’s gates?
  13. Judge says Georgia’s GOP chairman had singular role in fake elector scheme
  14. These House members broke from their parties on rail strike legislation
  15. Speaker’s committee removal powers are limited
  16. Rail strike bill is rare rift between Democrats, unions
  17. House votes to avert rail strike, provide workers paid sick leave
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — House acts to avert rail strike; Biden urges ...
Load more

Video

See all Video