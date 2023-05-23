trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Tempers rise as German government’s clean heating plans go up in smoke

by AP - 05/23/23 8:41 AM ET
by AP - 05/23/23 8:41 AM ET
FILE - Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at the conference of the Green parliamentary group "Green Warmth for All" - Climate-Fair, Social, Environmentally Compatible, at the Heinrich Boell Foundation, in Berlin, Friday, May 5, 2023. Germany's government is facing a major test after two junior partners in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-party coalition sparred publicly over a key element in the country's ambitious climate policy. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP, File)
FILE – Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, speaks at the conference of the Green parliamentary group “Green Warmth for All” – Climate-Fair, Social, Environmentally Compatible, at the Heinrich Boell Foundation, in Berlin, Friday, May 5, 2023. Germany’s government is facing a major test after two junior partners in Chancellor Olaf…

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s government is facing a major test after two junior partners in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition sparred publicly over a key element in the country’s ambitious climate policy.

Economy and Energy Minister Robert Habeck of the environmentalist Greens accused the libertarian Free Democratic Party of backtracking on agreements by refusing to let lawmakers debate a bill for replacing home heating systems with greener alternatives.

The bill was approved by Cabinet in March after months of intense haggling between the parties. A major stumbling block was the Green party’s demand that the installation of new oil or gas furnaces should be banned from next year to ensure Germany can meet its target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2045.

A compromise saw numerous exceptions and subsidies included in the bill, but the Free Democrats later said they still had misgivings, meaning it is unlikely to be taken up by parliament before the summer recess.

“In my view this is a breach of promise,” Habeck told reporters in Berlin.

“If you enter into government and give your word, then you stand by your word,” he added.

Populist newspapers have claimed that installing climate-friendly heat pumps will be hugely expensive and may not be feasible in older buildings, though such systems are widely used in neighboring countries. Experts counter that a failure to replace fossil fuel heatings will end up costing homeowners more as the price of oil and gas rise sharply in the coming decades because of emissions surcharges agreed at the European level.

Scholz has largely tried to sit out the spat between his two junior partners, but told members of his own center-left Social Democratic Party on Tuesday that Germany’s transformation to a carbon-neutral economy can only succeed if politicians can convince voters that their fears are taken seriously and the changes will benefit them.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy end game on debt ceiling begins to come into focus
  2. Draft Tucker PAC ceases activities after legal threat from Carlson
  3. Trump Organization finishes last in brand reputation survey for second straight ...
  4. Special counsel eyeing Trump overseas business: reports
  5. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  6. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  7. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  8. NAACP takes on DeSantis ahead of likely 2024 bid
  9. House Republicans cancel markups for spending bills amid debt ceiling talks
  10. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  11. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  12. Jeffries suggests he’d support spending freeze
  13. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  14. Loudermilk asks MPD, National Archives for Jan. 6 materials
  15. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  16. Watch live: House Judiciary holds hearing on Biden border policies
  17. Last Kari Lake legal challenge to loss dismissed
  18. Surgeon General issues advisory that social media is contributing to youth ...
Load more

Video

See all Video