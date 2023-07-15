trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Tesla’s 1st electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, company says

by The Associated Press - 07/15/23 1:49 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/15/23 1:49 PM ET
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
FILE – The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla’s design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Tesla says its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line, nearly two years behind the original schedule.

The company tweeted a photo on Saturday showing scores of workers in helmets and yellow vests surrounding the truck.

“First Cybertruck built at Giga Texas!” Tesla tweeted, including a cowboy hat-wearing emoji. Owner Elon Musk retweeted the post.

Musk unveiled the truck in late 2019, and Tesla had said production would start in late 2021, although the company has since cautioned that production would begin slowly and in smaller numbers than Tesla’s other vehicles.

With its wedge shape and stainless-steel body — which Tesla calls the exoskeleton — the Cybertruck looks nothing like a traditional pickup. Some analysts have panned it as a niche product that won’t have broad appeal.

Musk said in April that the company expected to deliver the first truck probably in the July-through-September quarter. He said that as with other new products, production would start slowly and then speed up.

“It takes time to get the manufacturing line going,” he said, “and this is really a very radical product. It’s not made in the way that other cars are made. So let’s see.”

The truck’s 2019 unveiling veered off course when a window that was touted as unbreakable was spider-cracked when hit by a big metal ball, which prompted an expletive from Musk.

Tesla originally said it would make three versions of the truck, ranging from about $40,000 to $70,000. Later the company removed prices from the page where customers can decide whether to plunk down $100 and place an order.

Competitors have rushed into the electric truck market, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian Automotive’s R1T. Both look like conventional pickups.

Tesla is scheduled to report second-quarter financial results on July 19.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ about White House cocaine incident
  2. ‘Historically strong’ El Niño possible: What it means for winter
  3. 2024’s Social Security COLA increase might be slightly larger than last ...
  4. Many Gen-Xers facing retirement ‘nightmare’ due to lack of savings: report
  5. Tucker Carlson aggressively questions Pence over Jan. 6, 2021
  6. Kari Lake’s team ordered to pay more than $122K in sanctions over Maricopa ...
  7. Kari Lake: ‘I believe I’m the only one who can win’ Arizona Senate race
  8. Republican problems on race add up
  9. Carlson interview with Tate highlights far-right’s effort to redefine ...
  10. Judge upholds stringent Oregon gun control law as constitutional
  11. George Will: Trump and DeSantis will be GOP primary losers
  12. Oppenheimer exits: Damon, Blunt, Murphy walk out of premiere as strike starts
  13. Appeals court rules Catholic school can fire counselor over her same-sex ...
  14. Russia investigating if North Korean test missile crashed in its waters
  15. Geraldo Rivera says he was ‘very offended’ by Tucker Carlson’s portrayal ...
  16. Majority of Republicans vote down Greene, Gaetz Ukraine bills
  17. Biden administration announces $39 billion in student debt relief for 804,000 ...
  18. Mexico files complaint accusing Texas of breaking boundary laws with floating ...
Load more