trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Top EU diplomat laments slow start for Ukraine training plan

by The Associated Press - 10/10/22 7:03 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 10/10/22 7:03 AM ET
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks with the media as he arrives prior to the EU-Israel Association Council at the EU Council building in Brussels on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s top diplomat criticized Monday the bloc’s slow pace of action in setting up a military training mission for the Ukrainian armed forces, as foreign ministers prepare to discuss the plan next week.

“We had been discussing about the Ukrainian training mission before the war. Before the war. For months, for months before the war,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told a conference of the 27-nation bloc’s ambassadors.

“Then the war comes and people said, ‘Oh, we should have done it. Yeah, we should have done it. And now we are doing it quickly.’ Well, quickly. For the standards of European standards,” Borrell said to laughter from the envoys. “Quickly for the European standard means a couple of months.”

EU foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the training mission at talks in Brussels on Oct. 17, almost eight months after Russia launched the war. Several EU and NATO member nations are already helping to train the Ukraine armed forces on a bilateral basis.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from the Ryan-Vance ...
  2. Belarus’s Lukashenko announces ...
  3. Vindman on wave of attacks in ...
  4. Five reasons why the Crimean bridge ...
  5. Trump pushes for Russia-Ukraine ...
  6. Riggleman says he cut ad for Democrat ...
  7. Here’s what you need to know ...
  8. Trump slams McConnell over lack of ...
  9. DeSantis steps up attacks on media
  10. Senate races reach new heights of ...
  11. Florida students protest Sasse ...
  12. California has a terrible labor ...
  13. Trump warns US ‘saying exactly the ...
  14. Democratic optimism grows in battle ...
  15. Texas secretary of state: Alex Jones ...
  16. Iran oil workers go on strike
  17. Lofgren: Ginni Thomas may not be ...
  18. New study suggests benefits of ...
Load more

Video

See all Video