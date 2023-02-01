trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

U.S. job openings rise in December to 11 million

by PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press - 02/01/23 10:08 AM ET
by PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press - 02/01/23 10:08 AM ET
A hiring sign is displayed outside of a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for December. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings rose to 11 million in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool it off.

The Labor Department said Wednesday that openings were up from 10.4 million in November. Economists had expected job openings to drop slightly in December.

The American job market has been surprisingly resilient throughout this period of economic uncertainty.

Employers created 375,000 jobs a month in 2022 — second most in Labor Department records dating back to 1940 — and likely added another 185,000 last month, according to a survey of forecasters by the data firm FactSet. January’s hiring numbers come out Friday.

Hiring has remained strong even in the face of rising interest rates. Combating inflation that last year hit a four-decade high, the Federal Reserve has hiked its benchmark rate seven times since March and was expected to announce another rate increase later Wednesday.

The central bank is hoping to cool the job market and ease upward pressure on wages that feed into inflation. The Fed’s rate hikes are expected to slow the economy and perhaps cause a recession later this year.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  2. House passes bill to end coronavirus-era telework policies for executive ...
  3. McCarthy sets Thursday vote on removing Omar from panel as second holdout backs ...
  4. McCarthy leaves Biden meeting optimistic about debt talks
  5. GOP senators rally to defend DeSantis from Trump attacks 
  6. CDC warns not to use eye drop brand as it investigates death, infections across ...
  7. House Dems eye discharge petition as escape hatch on debt ceiling 
  8. Maxwell Frost hits back at Jim Jordan over his Tyre Nichols comments
  9. GOP moves to stop unelectable Senate candidates
  10. Progressives alarmed over Biden’s new chief of staff
  11. Frontier unveils all-you-can-fly summer pass for $399
  12. House GOP advances resolution to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
  13. Trump-DeSantis rivalry approaches boiling point
  14. How will Netflix end password sharing? Updates for 3 other countries offer ...
  15. Santos: ‘I’ve learned my lesson’
  16. Five things from the Fed rate hike that raised eyebrows
  17. Republican House Oversight Committee disbands Subcommittee on Civil Rights and ...
  18. Trump vows to punish doctors, hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video