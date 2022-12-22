trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

UK economy shrank more than thought in third quarter

by The Associated Press - 12/22/22 6:26 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 12/22/22 6:26 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — Revised figures from the Office for National Statistics on Thursday painted a grim picture for the U.K. economy, which was shown to have contracted by more than was initially estimated between July and September.

Gross domestic product fell by a revised 0.3% in the third quarter of 2022, against the estimated 0.2% decline, as business investment performed worse than anticipated. Growth figures for the first half of 2022 were also revised down, with figures showing the UK mustered growth of just 0.6% in the first quarter and 0.1% in the second quarter.

The ONS additionally reported that GDP is now estimated to be 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels, revised down from a prior estimate of 0.4% below.

“Our revised figures show the economy performed slightly less well over the last year than we previously estimated, with manufacturing and electricity generation notably weaker,” said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

The coming months look far from bright, as experts predict the economy will shrink further in the final quarter of 2022, which would see the U.K. fall into recession — when an economy shrinks for two quarters in a row — with forecasts that it will experience contractions of a similar size in both the first and second quarters of 2023. The effects are already hitting consumers hard, with household spending dropping by 1.1% after inflation over the third quarter — the first fall since January to March of 2021, when the U.K. was in lockdown.

“Household incomes continued to fall in real terms, albeit at a slower rate than in the previous two quarters,” Morgan said.

Compared with other advanced economies, the U.K. is faring especially poorly.

“The national accounts confirm that the U.K. was the only G-7 economy in which third-quarter GDP still was below its pre-COVID level,” said Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

“Looking ahead, the U.K. likely will continue to underperform; we expect Britain to suffer the deepest recession among major advanced economies in 2023.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. These are the last-minute changes the Senate made to the $1.7 trillion omnibus
  2. The Gay World War? Inside Putin’s warped reality
  3. Schumer breaks Title 42 spending bill logjam with Sinema’s help
  4. The trouble with Harry and Meghan
  5. Senate passes $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package
  6. Sean Hannity admits in deposition he didn’t believe Trump voter fraud claims
  7. How Trump paid $0 in income tax in 2020
  8. Cassidy Hutchinson transcript details efforts to downplay her Jan. 6 testimony
  9. Five things we’ve learned through the release of Trump’s tax records
  10. House GOP group vowing retribution on pro-omnibus Republicans grows
  11. House passes bill requiring presidential tax audits after revelation Trump ...
  12. Journey’s lead guitarist puts bandmate on notice over Trump event performance
  13. Electoral Count Act set to deliver another blow to Trump
  14. Churchgoing and belief in God stand at historic lows, despite ...
  15. 5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze
  16. Trump calls spending bill a ‘disaster’: ‘Every single Republican should ...
  17. SEAL team commander found dead in California residence
  18. On The Money — Here’s what Trump’s taxes reveal 
Load more

Video

See all Video