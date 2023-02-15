trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Ukraine admitted into UN fund that supports small farmers

by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 9:20 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/15/23 9:20 AM ET

ROME (AP) —

Ukraine’s small-scale farmers, who are playing a critical role in feeding the population during the war, will be eligible for funding through the U.N.’s International Fund for Agricultural Development following Ukraine’s induction Wednesday into body, officials said.

Small farmers in Ukraine “play a fundamental role in feeding the country” during the war, producing up to 80% of dairy, fruits and vegetables consumed by the population, IFAD said in a statement.

Farmers in the western provinces, where many people have fled to escape fighting in the east, “will require support to meet the increased demand for food,’’ the organization said.

The farms are also an important source of income for an estimated 13 million Ukrainians living in rural areas, as poverty and malnutrition are becoming more widespread, IFAD said. According to a recent report by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization, many people living in rural areas are on the brink of poverty, with 44% living below subsistence levels and 7% suffering malnutrition.

Membership in IFAD will give farmers access to both grants and loans, as well as supplementary funds, officials said. IFAD has provided more than $24 billion to fund projects in developing countries since 1978.

Ukraine’s membership in IFAD — in discussion since 2016 — also recognizes Ukraine’s role as a major global producer and exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, as the ripple effects of the war shake the global supply chain.

“Despite the war, Ukraine is still committed to contributing to global food security, to defuse the food crisis and save millions of people from hunger,” Yaroslav Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Italy, said after membership was conferred.

“However, this requires international assistance and investment, in particular … support to increase exports and to perform the sowing and harvesting campaigns,” he said.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rejects ‘Bush in heels’ Haley
  2. Judge denies Trump’s offer to give DNA in E. Jean Carroll case, calling it ...
  3. Confusion abounds on UFO origins
  4. White House hits GOP for ‘partisan publicity stunts’ ahead of McCarthy-led ...
  5. How China’s spy balloon spurred a rapid shift in US sky patrol
  6. Trump attacks Haley on Medicare, Social Security cuts
  7. Democrats reject Hochul's judicial nominee after GOP state senator's lawsuit
  8. Social Security set to run short of funds one year earlier than expected
  9. Frustration builds over response to Ohio train derailment as officials urge ...
  10. Americans’ dissatisfaction with gun laws at new high: Gallup poll
  11. Two Democrats want McConnell’s 2011 debt-ceiling fix proposal to be adopted
  12. Michigan State student who survived high school shooting says system failed her
  13. Haley calls for ‘mental competency tests’ for politicians over 75
  14. Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments
  15. Feinstein corrected by staffer about retirement announcement
  16. Five lingering questions over Ohio train derailment, toxic spill
  17. US intercepts four Russian warplanes near Alaska
  18. White House weighs possibility of Biden addressing UFOs
Load more

Video

See all Video