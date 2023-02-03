trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Ukraine may also get old Leopard 1 tanks from German stocks

by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 7:36 AM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/03/23 7:36 AM ET
FILE – A Leopard 1 tank drives in Storkau, Germany, on May 19, 2000. Ukraine may be able to add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Germany and other governments pledged last week. German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted”. (AP Photo/Eckehard Schulz, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Ukraine could add old Leopard 1 battle tanks from German defense industry stocks to deliveries of modern tanks that Berlin and other governments pledged last week to counter Russian forces in the war.

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit confirmed Friday that “export authorization has been granted” but declined to give numbers or other details, saying that they may become more concrete “in the coming days and weeks.” He told reporters in Berlin that the application from industry to permit delivery of Leopard 1 tanks had been made “some time” ago.

Hebestreit’s comments came after the daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported that the government had cleared the export of the tanks and that they could be sent as soon as the defense industry gets them in working order.

It said that two companies, Rheinmetall and FFG, want to prepare dozens of Leopard 1 tanks that could be delivered to Ukraine if it is interested. But it also said that there are issues so far with securing sufficient ammunition for the vehicles. It wasn’t immediately clear when any deliveries might be possible, but it appeared unlikely to be a quick process.

The Leopard 1, manufactured between the mid-1960s and the mid-1980s, was the first battle tank built for West Germany’s Bundeswehr. The German military hasn’t had any of the tanks since 2003, Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said.

Germany last week agreed to send 14 modern Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its military’s current stocks. Several other European countries have equipped their armies with Leopard 2 tanks, and Germany’s move — which followed weeks of mounting pressure to supply battle tanks — meant that they also can give some of their stocks to Ukraine.

The United States has said it will send 31 M1 Abrams tanks.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, welcomed Friday’s announcement from Berlin.

“After the historic decision last week on the Leopard 2, it is an important signal that the tank coalition has not just been formed by the Western partners, but is increasing and becoming stronger,” he told German news agency dpa. He added that “we have no time to lose.”

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Why the discovery of a Chinese balloon in US skies is such a big deal
  2. Victoria Spartz passes on Senate run, to retire from Congress at end of term
  3. McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
  4. Jordan subpoenas Garland, Wray over school board memo
  5. Hawley calls for investigation of Biden’s ‘baffling response’ to Chinese ...
  6. House passes resolution denouncing socialism, vote splits Democrats
  7. Groups file ethics complaint over Sinema’s alleged use of staff
  8. The Hill’s Morning Report — McCarthy gets first big win as Speaker
  9. 5 takeaways on a surprisingly strong jobs report
  10. Ukraine warns Russia massing 500,000 troops on border for offensive
  11. Trump splits with McCarthy on Babbitt’s death: ‘I totally disagree’
  12. ‘Chinese spy balloon’ spotted over Kansas, senator says
  13. Trump trashes ‘ambitious’ potential 2024 rivals in sprawling interview
  14. McCarthy says he’s forming bipartisan group to write lawmaker code of conduct ...
  15. When and where to see the elusive ‘green comet’
  16. McConnell pulls rival Rick Scott off powerful Commerce Committee 
  17. House GOP struggles to unify over budget ideas 
  18. GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Load more

Video

See all Video