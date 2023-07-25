trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Unexplained outage at Chase Bank leads to interruptions at Zelle payment network

by The Associated Press - 07/25/23 9:09 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 07/25/23 9:09 PM ET
FILE - A Chase bank branch is seen through glass on Jan. 11, 2016, in New York. An unexplained outage at Chase Bank Tuesday, July 25, 2023, has led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE – A Chase bank branch is seen through glass on Jan. 11, 2016, in New York. An unexplained outage at Chase Bank Tuesday, July 25, 2023, has led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

An unexplained outage at Chase Bank led to interruptions for users of the Zelle payment network, who took to social media to complain.

Zelle said on Twitter that its network is functioning normally and pointed a finger at Chase, saying the bank was experiencing trouble with payment processing.

“The rest of the Zelle network is up and running,” it tweeted. “Chase is one of our partner banks, and as such, is in full control of the Zelle feature in their app.”

Chase issued a statement noting that it was “working to restore full service to account transfers, Zelle payments and bill payments,” but offered no details regarding the cause of the service outage or its expected duration. According to DownDetector, a site that collects user outage reports, both services experienced service problems starting around 10 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

The problem remained unresolved 12 hours later, although DownDetector data suggested that its severity had tapered off significantly.

“Our customers can continue to use all other digital banking features as normal,” Chase said in its statement.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  3. Trump says he would end European visas on US citizens planned for 2024
  4. Fed hikes interest rates to 22-year high after brief pause
  5. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  6. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  7. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  8. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  9. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
  10. Senate Republicans see Biden impeachment as fraught with risk
  11. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  12. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  13. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  14. Grassley faces criticism over release of FBI document
  15. Elon Musk connects Bronny James cardiac arrest to COVID vaccine
  16. Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
  17. Remote employees work longer and harder, studies show
  18. How do borrowers change their payment plans on a student loan?
Load more