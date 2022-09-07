trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

UPS to hire more than 100,000 workers for the holidays

by ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press - 09/07/22 9:08 AM ET
by ANNE D'INNOCENZIO, Associated Press - 09/07/22 9:08 AM ET
UPS driver Joe Speeler makes a delivery at the Leanon Shops in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021. United Parcel Service said Wednesday, Sept 7, 2022, it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season. That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) — United Parcel Service said Wednesday it plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the critical holiday season.

That’s similar to the holiday seasons of 2021 and 2020. Holiday-season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January. The hiring plans come as online shopping has slowed after a pandemic-induced surge, but the figures are still well above pre-pandemic levels.

UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily package handlers, drivers and driver helpers. UPS promotes the seasonal jobs as ones that can lead to year-round employment, saying in recent years that roughly 35% of people for seasonal package-handling jobs end up in permanent positions.

The company also said it has further streamlined the job hiring process and touts that it takes just 25 minutes for most people – from filling out an online application to receiving a job offer, according to Danelle McCusker Rees, the president of human relations at UPS, who began her career with the company as a seasonal worker. That’s down from 30 minutes a year ago, she said. Also, nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview, up from 75% a year ago.

Rees told The Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday that she sees the job market just as competitive as a year ago.

Employers added 315,000 jobs in August, about what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year, according to a government report last week.

The jobless rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February. But it increased for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people went back to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away, which boosted the government’s count of unemployed people.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio: http://twitter.com/ADInnocenzio

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Florida judge throws Trump, DOJ ...
  2. Senate Republicans point fingers as ...
  3. Five things to know about Aileen ...
  4. Five things to watch as a special ...
  5. Potential rail strike threatens to ...
  6. Is the Mar-a-Lago case doomed?
  7. Nevada could cost Democrats their ...
  8. Forget ‘quiet ...
  9. The Dark Brandon rises
  10. What you should know about the new ...
  11. Fox’s Peter Doocy asks White House ...
  12. The Memo: Trump amps up belligerent ...
  13. Pro-Oz group in new ad highlights ...
  14. Hillary Clinton says she will never ...
  15. Longtime counselor to Supreme Court ...
  16. Document on foreign nation’s ...
  17. Barr calls special master ruling on ...
  18. New Mexico official ordered removed ...
Load more

Video

See all Video