trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

US will require hot air balloon pilots to pass medical exam

by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 3:16 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 11/16/22 3:16 PM ET
A ground grew member walks inside a hot air balloon as it being inflate before Balloona Palooza’s early morning launch at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Pilots of hot air balloons carrying paying passengers will need medical certificates, just like pilots of other kinds of commercial aircraft. That’s according to a final rule that the Federal Aviation Administration adopted Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP, file)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are requiring pilots of hot air balloons carrying paying passengers to pass an annual medical exam, similar to the requirement for pilots of commercial planes and helicopters.

The Federal Aviation Administration adopted a long-delayed final rule on Wednesday that includes the requirement for a medical certificate, which includes examination by an FAA-approved examiner.

Congress approved the requirement in 2018 and directed FAA to adopt a rule detailing the requirement by the spring of 2019. When that deadline came and went, lawmakers accused the agency of ignoring Congress’ directions.

Balloon pilots had long been exempt from the requirement. The FAA instead went along with voluntary guidelines set by an industry trade group. The National Transportation Safety Board recommended ending the exemption, however.

Safety board members criticized the FAA after a 2016 crash in Texas that killed all 16 people on board, the deadliest hot air balloon accident in U.S. history. Investigators determined that the pilot was probably impaired by a variety of medicines when he flew into a power line. The man had told his psychiatrist that he stopped taking his antidepressant medication, and the psychiatrist documented the man’s mood as “not good.”

Robert Sumwalt, then the chairman of the safety board, questioned why the FAA endorsed voluntary requirements written by a balloon industry trade group instead of tightening regulations.

Last November, the FAA published proposal to require medical certificates. About 200 people and groups commented before the agency issued its final rule.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrat eyes legislation to bar Trump from office under 14th Amendment
  2. Republicans win control of the House
  3. Pompeo dings Trump: GOP needs leader who doesn’t claim ‘victimhood’
  4. GOP acrimony spills over at heated Senate lunch
  5. Senate votes to advance same-sex marriage bill
  6. Trump enthusiasm fading fast for House GOP
  7. McConnell defeats Scott in last-minute race for Senate GOP leader
  8. National Review on Trump in 2024: ‘No’
  9. Election deniers seize on Lake loss as GOP tries to move past claims
  10. Kevin Costner says it’s ‘OK’ if he loses fans over political views
  11. Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement ...
  12. Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid
  13. Watch: Trump announces 2024 run for president
  14. Why Alaska’s House race still hasn’t been called for Mary Peltola
  15. Schumer to nominate Murray as Senate president pro tempore
  16. Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers
  17. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Ticketmaster to be broken up amid Taylor Swift drama
  18. House Democrats assess a transformed Washington after losing majority
Load more

Video

See all Video