trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Walgreens won’t sell abortion pill by mail in 20 states

by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 9:31 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 03/02/23 9:31 PM ET

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Walgreens on Thursday said it won’t sell an abortion pill by mail in 20 conservative-led states.

The statement comes after attorneys general in 20 states last month warned Walgreens and CVS that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states.

Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman confirmed that the company sent a response to each of the attorneys general saying that it will not dispense mifepristone in their states.

Nineteen U.S. states have imposed restrictions on abortion pills, but there’s a court battle over whether they have the power to do so in defiance of U.S. Food and Drug Administration policy. A physician and a company that makes the pill mifepristone filed separate lawsuits earlier this year seeking to strike down bans in North Carolina and West Virginia.

The FDA for more than 20 years limited dispensing of the drug to a subset of specialty offices and clinics because of safety concerns. But it eased restrictions since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic by eliminating the in-person requirement for the pill and allowing brick-and-mortar pharmacies to dispense it. At least one lawsuit filed by abortion opponents argues that the FDA has overstepped its authority in approving the abortion drugs.

Engerman said the company is not currently dispensing mifepristone, although it is working to become eligible through an FDA-mandated certification process. That process requires pharmacies to meet specific standards in shipping, tracking and confidentially storing drug prescribing records.

He said the company “will dispense only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so if we are certified.”

Walgreens’ action was first reported by Politico.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats blindsided as Biden changes tune on DC crime bill
  2. Why Biden decided to side with GOP and not veto a DC crime bill
  3. Legal experts say Fox News on shaky legal ground in Dominion lawsuit  
  4. Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room
  5. Bakhmut on the brink as Ukraine signals retreat
  6. White House says Biden’s words ‘mischaracterized’ by Rep. Majorie Taylor ...
  7. Florida bill would require bloggers to register before writing about DeSantis
  8. Biden says he’s not confident Supreme Court will clear student loan ...
  9. George Santos introduces first bill — SALT relief
  10. Bill to make daylight saving time permanent reintroduced in Congress
  11. Christie: Trump grand jury foreperson ‘did a lot of damage’ to case
  12. Five things to know about the Murdaugh trial ahead of sentencing
  13. Biden mocks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Isn’t she amazing?’
  14. Democrats brush off Marianne Williamson’s 2024 primary challenge
  15. Tennessee enacts nation’s first law restricting drag shows, bans ...
  16. Biden says he’ll sign GOP resolution overturning DC crime bill
  17. Why Thursday’s US-Russia diplomatic meeting was so important
  18. Rick Scott doubles down on McConnell feud in defiant CPAC speech
Load more

Video

See all Video