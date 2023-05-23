trending:

Wish you could tweak that text? WhatsApp is letting users edit messages

by AP - 05/23/23 5:58 AM ET
FILE – The WhatsApp communications app is seen on a smartphone, in New York, March 10, 2017. WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for the first 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday, May 22, 2023, that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have messaged. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

LONDON (AP) — Wish you could reword that snarky text message you just sent?

WhatsApp is allowing users to do just that, for up to 15 minutes after they send a message. The popular chat app announced in a blog post Monday that users can correct misspellings, add more details or otherwise change what they have sent to friends, family and coworkers.

The ability to edit messages has started rolling out to people worldwide and will be available to all users in coming weeks, according to the company owned by Facebook parent Meta.

To fix a text, press and hold the sent message and pick “edit.” After the changes, it will then display “edited,” but those receiving the message won’t be able to see the edit history, WhatsApp says.

Apple last year revealed the ability to edit and unsend iMessages between iPhones in a system upgrade. Those on the receiving end see that a message was unsent and the edit history, the company said.

