trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Witnesses: Eritrean troops withdrawing from towns in Tigray

by CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 01/20/23 11:21 AM ET
by CARA ANNA, Associated Press - 01/20/23 11:21 AM ET

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses in some towns across Ethiopia’s Tigray region say troops from neighboring Eritrea have started withdrawing in large convoys, a potentially significant development after a devastating conflict in the region ended late last year.

The presence of the Eritreans despite a peace deal signed in November between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigray forces has been seen as a major challenge to the agreement’s implementation. Eritrea, allied with Ethiopian forces, wasn’t a party to the deal that ended two years of fighting, which was estimated by researchers to have killed 500,000 people.

“The Eritrean forces have started withdrawing from Shire in large convoys today,” a humanitarian worker in Shire town told The Associated Press on Friday, describing several dozen vehicles carrying soldiers in Eritrean military uniforms. The witness, speaking like others on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said that some vehicles were heading in the direction of Sheraro, near the Eritrean border.

A civil servant in the town of Axum said that residents had been told to avoid the main street as “Eritrean forces started to exit from the area.” A resident in the town of Adwa confirmed the withdrawal of Eritrean forces there.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu and a spokesman for the Tigray side didn’t immediately respond to questions.

Eritrean forces entered Ethiopia’s devastating conflict in its earliest days. The Ethiopian and Eritrean governments denied the participation of Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive nations, until Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed acknowledged it in March 2021.

Rights groups, ethnic Tigrayans and some Western countries expressed alarm over the presence of Eritrean forces, which were blamed for some of the worst abuses in the conflict including widespread rapes. Even after the peace deal was signed, witnesses alleged that some Eritrean forces continued to loot and kill.

In an apparent acknowledgement of participation in the conflict, the Eritrean Embassy in Ethiopia on Wednesday posted excerpts from state-owned newspaper Hadas Eritrea saying that “the favor the Eritrean government and people did to Ethiopia will be written in golden colors in history and in the region … and (it) has got rid of an international danger,” referring to Tigray forces that Eritrea’s government has long regarded as a threat.

The Ethiopian military “didn’t lose support in the last two years from the greatly disciplined, fighting capable and unrivaled Eritrean army,” the newspaper excerpt said. “Because of this, the (Tigray forces) traitorous group defeat has been concluded with humiliation and disarmament.”

Eritrea has been a bitter enemy of the Tigray Peoples’ Liberation Front that dominated Ethiopian politics for close to 30 years until Abiy came to power in 2018. Ethiopia and Eritrea fought a bloody border war from 1998 to 2000, but Abiy made peace with Eritrea shortly after taking office.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy tries to get out of his box on debt ceiling 
  2. The five hardest hits from a judge’s scathing ruling against former President ...
  3. Tensions with evangelicals threaten Trump White House bid
  4. DeSantis sparks outrage with rejection of African American studies class
  5. Santos getting icy reception from House GOP
  6. What we know about how COVID-19 vaccines may affect menstrual cycles
  7. White House calls Florida rejection of AP African American studies course ...
  8. Biden’s approval underwater: poll
  9. Why the White House is refusing to negotiate on the debt ceiling
  10. Democrats introduce constitutional amendment to reverse Citizens United ...
  11. DOJ signals to Jim Jordan that it won’t share information about pending ...
  12. Trump: ‘Under no circumstances’ should Republicans cut Social Security or ...
  13. Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest ...
  14. Trump trounces DeSantis in potential GOP primary match-up, new poll finds
  15. Trump is heavy favorite in GOP 2024 primary: poll
  16. Elizabeth Holmes attempted to ‘flee’ US after conviction for Theranos ...
  17. Where Biden’s racial justice agenda stands
  18. Pompeo says Trump told him to 'shut the hell up' about China
Load more

Video

See all Video