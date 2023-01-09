trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Yale grad students vote to unionize after decadeslong push

by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 7:38 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 01/09/23 7:38 PM ET

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Graduate teachers and researchers at Yale University overwhelmingly voted to unionize, according to results released Monday.

The final tally showed 91% of the more than 2,000 votes cast were in support of authorizing the formation of a bargaining unit, Local 33-UNITE HERE. It comes after decades of attempts to form a union, the first dating back to the early 1990s.

“Generations of grad workers have organized before us, and I’m really excited to finally win,” Ridge Liu, a graduate student in school’s physics department, said in a written statement. He said graduate workers need better pay and health care, as well as grievance procedures.

Yale has seven days to file any objections. In a letter to the Yale community posted Monday, President Peter Salovey said “the university will now turn to bargaining in good faith with Local 33 to reach a contract.” The bargaining unit, he said, will include students in the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who have teaching or research appointments and students in professional schools with teaching appointments.

Graduate students across the U.S., both at public and private institutions, have pushed in recent years to organize and bargain collectively. Columbia University, another Ivy League school, in 2018 agreed to begin contract negotiations with a union representing its graduate student teaching and research assistants, ending a long battle in which the university denied them the right to unionize.

In 2016, Yale challenged a bid by some of its graduate assistants to unionize, arguing to the National Labor Relations Board that graduate assistants are students and not employees.

Adam Waters, a graduate teacher in Yale’s history department, said in a statement that COVID-19 highlighted “the precarity of our work and the need for stronger workplace protections.” He noted how the work of graduate students “makes Yale work and we deserve a seat at the table through our union and a contract.”

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Classified documents found from Biden’s time as VP, White House cooperating ...
  2. House Republicans adopt rules package following Speaker fight
  3. Differences in the Trump, Biden classified document discoveries
  4. These Republicans were selected to chair House committees after Speaker battle ...
  5. Think tank simulation predicts ‘heavy’ losses on all sides, including ...
  6. GOP’s ‘weaponization’ panel would have power to review those probing ...
  7. House GOP passes repeal of IRS funding boost as its first bill in the majority
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. DeSantis is GOP’s early front-runner. That could be a problem
  10. Trump responds to Biden classified document discovery, asks when FBI will raid ...
  11. CBO: GOP’s IRS bill will add $114B to deficit
  12. Political correctness could cost Democrats the White House in 2024
  13. Trump calls for primary challengers to McConnell, GOP senators who vote with him
  14. Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case
  15. Brazil’s democracy now facing its most crucial test: Will military intervene?
  16. Macy’s to close some locations in 2023: Here’s where
  17. Dr. Dre slams use of ‘Still D.R.E.’ by ‘divisive and hateful’ Marjorie ...
  18. Ex-NATO chief: Russian forces in Ukraine will be ‘burned through and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video