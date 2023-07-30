trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa

by AP - 07/30/23 6:52 PM ET
by AP - 07/30/23 6:52 PM ET

BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — You-pick farms are struggling through heat, drought and haze as customers cancel picking appointments and crops across Iowa refuse to grow.

These farms offer visitors the chance to harvest their own produce straight from the tree, bush or ground.

But this summer marks Iowa’s third year in a row of drought. And that is hurting farmers who grow water-intensive crops like blueberries and strawberries that are particularly sensitive to heat and drought, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reported.

Kim Anderson told The Gazette that her well started faltering during last summer’s heat and drought at her 5-acre Blueberry Bottom Farm near Brighton in southeastern Iowa.

Many of her blueberry bushes became parched. And recently, for the first time in the farm’s five-season history, she had to cancel a day of picking appointments because there weren’t enough ripe berries.

“I just never anticipated something like this, that the well wouldn’t have enough water,” she said.

Similarly, Dean Henry told The Gazette that these are the worst conditions he has seen in his 56 years of operating the Berry Patch Farm in Nevada in central Iowa.

Henry said the Iowa Department of Natural Resources restricted his well water usage from 20 acres a day to 1 acre a day. But his strawberry plants need lots of water.

This year, his entire crop failed.

The heat has affected customers too. Some you-pick farms reported a decrease in customer visits, according to The Gazette. If people do come, they aren’t staying as long as normal to take in the entertainment at the farms, like picnic tables or games.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires also caused Iowa skies to grow hazy and air quality to be poor several times this summer. Customers canceled their appointments on especially hazy days, Anderson said.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Democratic Caucus chair says shutdown is looming because ‘the far-right is ...
  3. GOP leaders strike out on getting Tuberville to bend
  4. McConnell’s health scare puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  5. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  6. The Hill’s Morning Report — Two faces of Trump’s sway
  7. Democrat mocks Greene after call for decorum: ‘She showed us a d‑‑‑ pic ...
  8. Russia’s warmongers are turning against Putin
  9. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
  10. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  11. Trump attorney calls him ‘the most ethical American I know’ in wake of ...
  12. Kamala the insincere: The truth about Florida’s education standards
  13. Murphy: Conservative Supreme Court justices ‘see themselves as politicians’
  14. RFK Jr. and Ramaswamy coming up fast in the outside lanes
  15. Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN
  16. Bill Barr on voting between Trump versus Biden: ‘I’ll jump off that bridge ...
  17. Fetterman recaps six months in Congress: ‘Fixation on a lot of dumb s—‘
  18. DeSantis says Trump’s ‘juvenile insults’ help him
Load more