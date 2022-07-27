trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Australia’s rising inflation lifts risk of 4th rate hike

by ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press - 07/27/22 12:14 AM ET
Shoppers look at produce at a shopping center in Sydney on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Inflation in the year through June was 6.1%, up from 5.1% in the year through March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian inflation rose farther, according to new data released on Wednesday that increases the likelihood of the central bank next week hiking interest rates for a fourth consecutive month.

Inflation in the year through June was 6.1%, up from 5.1% in the year through March, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Inflation only rose by 3.5% during the last calendar year.

Economist Angela Jackson, from the consultancy Impact Economics and Policy, predicted the Reserve Bank of Australia will lift the cash rate by half a percentage point to 1.85% at its next monthly board meeting Aug. 2.

The bank made rises of that size in its July and June meetings. The rate rose by a quarter of a percentage point in May, the first rate hike in more than 11 years.

“In terms of the headline figure at 6.1, it is still very high … and it means interest rates will probably go up again next month,” Jackson told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers warned that inflation would rise further.

“We are not surprised to see inflation north of 6%, but it’s still confronting,” Chalmers said. “Inflation is high and rising. It will get tougher before it starts to ease.”

The center-left Labor Party government was elected in May and Parliament resumed Tuesday for the first time under the new administration.

Chalmers intends on Thursday to outline to Parliament Australia’s deteriorating economic outlook since the previous government announced its economic plan in March.

In March, Australia’s gross debt as a share of the economy was forecast to peak in mid-2025 at 44.9%, or 1.117 trillion Australian dollars ($773.2 billion). Net debt — gross debt less the value of selected financial assets — was predicted to peak at 33.1% of GDP, or 864.7 billion Australian dollars ($598.5 billion) a year later.

Tags

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ has multiple possible paths to ...
  2. Trump threatens CNN with lawsuit over ...
  3. Democrats introduce bill to enact ...
  4. Gaetz among 20 House Republicans who ...
  5. Manchin says he has reached a deal ...
  6. Manchin, Schumer announce ...
  7. Judge blocks North Dakota's trigger ...
  8. Depression is likely not caused by a ...
  9. White House says Biden will make ...
  10. Justice Thomas no longer teaching ...
  11. Judge: Bannon can argue to throw out ...
  12. Five ways the Fed interest rate hike ...
  13. Manchin and the Supreme Court told ...
  14. House Republicans reveal election ...
  15. Blinken: War in Ukraine has ...
  16. Pelosi inviting members of Congress ...
  17. Why some Supreme Court justices are ...
  18. Fetterman trolls Oz with another New ...
Load more

Video

See all Video