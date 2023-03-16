trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Business

Average long-term US mortgage rates come back down to 6.6%

by MATT OTT, Associated Press - 03/16/23 5:40 PM ET
by MATT OTT, Associated Press - 03/16/23 5:40 PM ET

The average long-term U.S. mortgage inched back down this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market’s all-important spring buying season gets underway.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate slid back to 6.60% from 6.73% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.16%.

The average long-term rate hit 7.08% in the fall — a two-decade high — as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and quash persistent, four-decade high inflation.

At its first meeting of 2023 in February, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by another 25 basis points, its eighth increase in less than a year. That pushed the central bank’s key rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years. Many economists expect at least three more increases before the end of the year, though some have dialed those expectations back due to the recently developing banking crisis.

While the Fed’s rate hikes do impact borrowing rates across the board for businesses and families, rates on 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

Treasury yields have tumbled since the collapse of two mid-size U.S. banks, with the 10-year faling to 3.44% Thursday. The 10-year yield reached 5.07% last week, its highest level since 2007.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has roughed up the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 12 straight months to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years. January’s sales cratered by nearly 37% from a year earlier, the National Association of Realtors reported last month.

For all of 2022, NAR reported last month that existing U.S. home sales fell 17.8% from 2021, the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since the housing crisis began in 2008.

Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, also edged back down this week to 5.9% from 5.95% last week. It was 3.39% one year ago.

——

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Business News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Cassidy to Yellen at hearing: ‘That’s a lie’ 
  2. Meltdown: Paul storms out of Homeland Security markup after clash on ...
  3. GOP lawmakers cringe over Trump’s effort to destroy DeSantis 
  4. Airline investigating after flight attendants allegedly fight over ...
  5. Senate Republicans distance themselves from DeSantis’s Ukraine stance
  6. French president raises retirement age without vote — Where does the issue ...
  7. Majority of Senate Republicans disagree with DeSantis on Ukraine, says Thune 
  8. Trump campaign blasts Manhattan DA ‘witch hunt’ as possibility of ...
  9. New Jan. 6 footage shows Grassley just feet away from rioters, Chansley
  10. Axios fires reporter after email calling DeSantis press release ‘propaganda’
  11. Trump weighs in on proposed golf ball limitations: ‘What a mess’
  12. Republicans seek to flip the script on Social Security
  13. DeSantis, 18 states to push back against Biden ESG agenda
  14. First Republic Bank getting bailed out by large banks in $30 billion plan
  15. GOP attacks on woke America are ‘hypocrisy of the highest order’
  16. Kentucky lawmakers pass bill to make state a Second Amendment sanctuary
  17. Former Australian PM on submarine deal with US: ‘It must be the worst deal in ...
  18. Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law in victory for organized labor
Load more

Video

See all Video